Jokes, Memes, Despair: SA Motorists React To Petrol Price Hike

South Africans are driving with a light foot on the pedal, after the Department of Energy's June fuel-price hike hit on Wednesday.
Dumelang. I have just put fuel in my car. It is already expensive and tomorrow South Africans will even pay up to R16/l. The inflationary pressure on this coupled with a Vat hike makes it difficult for SAfricans to cope with cost of living.We should deal with the tax hike on fuel— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 5, 2018
The hike saw an increase of 82 cents per litre for petrol and between 85 and 87 cents per litre for diesel, so we're now paying:
93 Unleaded Petrol: R15.54
95 Unleaded Petrol: R15.79
Diesel: R14.19
SA motorists on social media expressed anger, frustration and despair at how the hike hurts their pockets. Others got more creative, coming up with memes and jokes:
Just filled up my tank with a broken heart... To think that next week I'll be paying more than this 💔. We are just trying to live a clean life and be good citizens and this is what we get? #PetrolPrice— King Bambatha ✊🏿 (@AubreyEsco) June 5, 2018
At this rate soon we are going to have Petrol In Transit heists— Ungovernable (@TheGuyWaseBhayi) June 1, 2018
It has come to this South Africa! Kubi!!! #PetrolPrice #PetrolPriceHike pic.twitter.com/tjThVHltgi— Alzina is my name (@Thangoash) June 6, 2018
#PriceHike #PetrolPrice #Petrol #CIT #CITHeist hmmmm @matshidisong pic.twitter.com/qafhBO04mz— dexter aps (@dexteraps) June 6, 2018
This is me from now on #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/cQVSXHHhAU— Mercedes Lover (@ZuluSonqoba) June 6, 2018
#PetrolPrice this was the petrol price during Mbeki era at some point pic.twitter.com/n7W8HBBGKD— Abongile Ká Helesi (@Abongile_16) June 5, 2018
Namibia=R11.68/l— Lesego Fakude🇿🇦 (@NaFakude_) June 5, 2018
Botswana=R10.55/l
Angola=R8.42/l
Mozambique=R13.96/l
Lesotho=R11.23/l
Swaziland=R12.90/l
South Africa=15.79/l
And Yet all these surrounding countries get their fuel from South Africa #PetrolPriceHike #ChooseDay #COSAFACup
I don't even have a car yet and I'm ALREADY affected & sad about the #PetrolPriceHike. I always thought I would keep my car above the half- full tank mark. YEEEEERRR👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/n3OhRXw7oU— Zeesh🌶️ (@ZihleMciteka) June 6, 2018
When Calculating How Much I'll Be Spending On Petrol Now#PetrolPriceHike ⛽#PetrolPrice ⛽ #Petrol ⛽ pic.twitter.com/5Tnu8rc15H— s n x w y ™ (@Snowy_Ntwana) June 5, 2018
Most expensive dish on the menu.. #Petrol pic.twitter.com/4CxZucehea— Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) May 30, 2018
At the rate we are going, soon we will pay lobola with petrol.— The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) June 5, 2018
Vula mlomo, 5l ye 93.
Lobola, just give us 3000 litres of 95 unleaded.
😭😭🙈.#PetrolPriceHike #Petrol pic.twitter.com/4wME86iVsQ
For the 1st time in a very long time, petrol prices are dropping from R14.59 a litre to R8.94 beginning of June 2018.— Supervisor (@Siyabangena_) May 31, 2018
#PetrolPrice going up by 82c— Man's not captured (@Kgabo_MO) June 1, 2018
Petrol price got me like... pic.twitter.com/NHcBghO1zw— Mahomed Asmal (@MoAsmal) June 4, 2018
#PetrolPrice— #Shnaaaackattack😭 (@TERRXBLXCKK) June 1, 2018
I don't think I need a car anymore. This constant increase of the petrol price is the devil's work. Struu! pic.twitter.com/9kZ76CF8io