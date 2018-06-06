Jokes, Memes, Despair: SA Motorists React To Petrol Price Hike

South Africans are driving with a light foot on the pedal, after the Department of Energy's June fuel-price hike hit on Wednesday.

Dumelang. I have just put fuel in my car. It is already expensive and tomorrow South Africans will even pay up to R16/l. The inflationary pressure on this coupled with a Vat hike makes it difficult for SAfricans to cope with cost of living.We should deal with the tax hike on fuel — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 5, 2018

The hike saw an increase of 82 cents per litre for petrol and between 85 and 87 cents per litre for diesel, so we're now paying:

93 Unleaded Petrol: R15.54

95 Unleaded Petrol: R15.79

Diesel: R14.19

SA motorists on social media expressed anger, frustration and despair at how the hike hurts their pockets. Others got more creative, coming up with memes and jokes:

Just filled up my tank with a broken heart... To think that next week I'll be paying more than this 💔. We are just trying to live a clean life and be good citizens and this is what we get? #PetrolPrice



Cyril Ramaphosa has failed us pic.twitter.com/cSiZ9wdr6G — King Bambatha ✊🏿 (@AubreyEsco) June 5, 2018

At this rate soon we are going to have Petrol In Transit heists



#PetrolPrice — Ungovernable (@TheGuyWaseBhayi) June 1, 2018

This is me from now on #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/cQVSXHHhAU — Mercedes Lover (@ZuluSonqoba) June 6, 2018

#PetrolPrice this was the petrol price during Mbeki era at some point pic.twitter.com/n7W8HBBGKD — Abongile Ká Helesi (@Abongile_16) June 5, 2018

Namibia=R11.68/l

Botswana=R10.55/l

Angola=R8.42/l

Mozambique=R13.96/l

Lesotho=R11.23/l

Swaziland=R12.90/l

South Africa=15.79/l

And Yet all these surrounding countries get their fuel from South Africa #PetrolPriceHike #ChooseDay #COSAFACup — Lesego Fakude🇿🇦 (@NaFakude_) June 5, 2018

I don't even have a car yet and I'm ALREADY affected & sad about the #PetrolPriceHike. I always thought I would keep my car above the half- full tank mark. YEEEEERRR👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/n3OhRXw7oU — Zeesh🌶️ (@ZihleMciteka) June 6, 2018

When Calculating How Much I'll Be Spending On Petrol Now#PetrolPriceHike ⛽#PetrolPrice ⛽ #Petrol ⛽ pic.twitter.com/5Tnu8rc15H — s n x w y ™ (@Snowy_Ntwana) June 5, 2018

Most expensive dish on the menu.. #Petrol pic.twitter.com/4CxZucehea — Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) May 30, 2018

At the rate we are going, soon we will pay lobola with petrol.

Vula mlomo, 5l ye 93.

Lobola, just give us 3000 litres of 95 unleaded.

😭😭🙈.#PetrolPriceHike #Petrol pic.twitter.com/4wME86iVsQ — The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) June 5, 2018

For the 1st time in a very long time, petrol prices are dropping from R14.59 a litre to R8.94 beginning of June 2018.



Stay tuned for more jokes — Supervisor (@Siyabangena_) May 31, 2018

Petrol price got me like... pic.twitter.com/NHcBghO1zw — Mahomed Asmal (@MoAsmal) June 4, 2018