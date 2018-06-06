EDITION
    • NEWS
    06/06/2018 10:13 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Jokes, Memes, Despair: SA Motorists React To Petrol Price Hike

    'At this rate soon we are going to have Petrol In Transit heists...'

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    South Africans are driving with a light foot on the pedal, after the Department of Energy's June fuel-price hike hit on Wednesday.

    The hike saw an increase of 82 cents per litre for petrol and between 85 and 87 cents per litre for diesel, so we're now paying:

    93 Unleaded Petrol: R15.54

    95 Unleaded Petrol: R15.79

    Diesel: R14.19

    NithidPhoto via Getty Images

    SA motorists on social media expressed anger, frustration and despair at how the hike hurts their pockets. Others got more creative, coming up with memes and jokes:

