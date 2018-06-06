Student Who Allegedly Tweeted K-Word At Somizi Reportedly Under Sedation

Social media user Lia Meyer has denied calling media personality Somizi the K-word in a tweet, and says her account was hacked.

She has apologised for the tweet, although she takes no responsibility for the views expressed.

According to a Netwerk24 report, Meyer, a student at the University of Pretoria, is currently under sedation.

On Tuesday, Somizi shared a screengrab of a tweet he'd received and pleaded with his followers for help to locate her, so he could lay charges.

My tweeter investigators pls help find the details of this racist. Jail awaits her. pic.twitter.com/wSmmI2Mwaw — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 5, 2018

Soon after the tweet, people located Meyer on social media. But she denied any knowledge of the tweet.

Her friend, Hannah Gauche took to Instagram to defend her. Read her statement below.



Some came to her defence, saying they believe she would not tweet anything that offensive.

I won't lie kushubile for Lia Meyer right now 💔 I know she'd never tweet that. She probably didn't even know who Somizi is to tell the truth. I think this was a prank that went wrong or someone out there really hates her — Miss Pope. (@amanda_bengu) June 5, 2018

She's not lying, someone obviously wanted to get her in trouble — Pano (@Pano10864630) June 5, 2018

But many did not buy it.

we aint fallin for it....🤣🤣🤣🤣 — princess mabena (@princesskay001) June 5, 2018

"I'm not letting this go. We gonna teach them a lesson one person at a time," Somizi responded.

Meyer has since deleted the Twitter account and made her Instagram account private.