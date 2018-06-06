EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/06/2018 09:57 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Student Who Allegedly Tweeted K-Word At Somizi Reportedly Under Sedation

    She has apologised for the tweet, and claimed her account was hacked.

    Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
    Somizi during the 24th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 24) ceremony at Sun City last weekend.

    Social media user Lia Meyer has denied calling media personality Somizi the K-word in a tweet, and says her account was hacked.

    She has apologised for the tweet, although she takes no responsibility for the views expressed.

    According to a Netwerk24 report, Meyer, a student at the University of Pretoria, is currently under sedation.

    On Tuesday, Somizi shared a screengrab of a tweet he'd received and pleaded with his followers for help to locate her, so he could lay charges.

    Soon after the tweet, people located Meyer on social media. But she denied any knowledge of the tweet.

    Her friend, Hannah Gauche took to Instagram to defend her. Read her statement below.


    Some came to her defence, saying they believe she would not tweet anything that offensive.

    But many did not buy it.

    "I'm not letting this go. We gonna teach them a lesson one person at a time," Somizi responded.

    Meyer has since deleted the Twitter account and made her Instagram account private.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentsomiziSomizi Mhlongo