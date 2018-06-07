EDITION
    • NEWS & POLITICS

    Cash-In-Transit Researcher To Bheki Cele: Brute Force Won't Help; Successfully Prosecuting Criminals Will

    'Heist! South Africa's Cash-In-Transit Epidemic Uncovered' author Anneliese Burgess says excessive force alone cannot end cash-in-transit heists; we need to prosecute more criminals.

