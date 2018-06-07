ENTERTAINMENT Kim Kardashian Gets Trump To Free Drug Granny Donald Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after a meeting with Kim Kardashian in the Oval Office. The 63-year-old grandmother was 21 years into a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offence. More Videos WATCH: Gramps Gets Ready For His #Summer18 Bod Fights And Cuddles: The Adorable Friendship Betwee... Kanye Uses Music To Announce He's Been Diagnosed W... WATCH: Hilarious Video Of Guys 'Drinking And Drivi... Samantha Bee Crudely Lashes Out At 'Oblivious' Iva...