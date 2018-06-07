EDITION
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Kim Kardashian Gets Trump To Free Drug Granny

    Donald Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after a meeting with Kim Kardashian in the Oval Office. The 63-year-old grandmother was 21 years into a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offence.

