Lalla Hirayama's Japan Trip Will Give You So Much FOMO

Japanese-South African media personality Lalla Hirayama has reunited with the Japanese side of her family after paying them a visit for the first time in 16 years.

"My ancestors called. Finally, I listened. Going back for the first time in 16 years. A little surreal doing this," she wrote on social media before she left.

Lalla was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a white South African father of Jewish descent.

She has been sharing the details of her journey on social media — also giving us a sneak peek of some Japanese traditions and her adventures in the country.

Here are some of the more FOMO-inducing pictures:

