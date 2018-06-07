EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/06/2018 14:24 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Lalla Hirayama's Japan Trip Will Give You So Much FOMO

    The TV star has shared details of her adventures while enjoying her reunion with her family.

    Lalla/Instagram
    Lalla Hirayama.

    Japanese-South African media personality Lalla Hirayama has reunited with the Japanese side of her family after paying them a visit for the first time in 16 years.

    "My ancestors called. Finally, I listened. Going back for the first time in 16 years. A little surreal doing this," she wrote on social media before she left.

    Lalla was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a white South African father of Jewish descent.

    She has been sharing the details of her journey on social media — also giving us a sneak peek of some Japanese traditions and her adventures in the country.

    Here are some of the more FOMO-inducing pictures:

