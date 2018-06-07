SNAPS: Siba And Brian Mtongana Are Babymooning In Mauritius, And We're So Jealous

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana and her husband Brian are in Mauritius, taking time out before the arrival of their fourth child — "babymooning" before they have to cope with a newborn again.

The couple announced last week that they were expecting their baby girl soon, and could not be more excited.

At the time, the host of "Siba's Table" on the Food Network said it was always been her wish to have four children.

More of my influence really as I'm the one who've always wanted 4 kids. I'm glad he graciously agreed. ❤️ — Siba Mtongana (@SibaMtongana) May 28, 2018

If the pictures are anything to go by, the holiday is plenty of fun and providing lots of memories:

