Twitter Ignites As Henri Van Breda Is Handed 3 Life Sentences — This Is What Tweeps Are Saying

Henri van Breda, the convicted murderer responsible for murdering his parents and brother with an axe, was on Thursday sentenced to three life terms in prison by Judge Siraj Desai in the Western Cape High Court.

Last month, Van Breda was found guilty of murdering his parents and brother with an axe, and of the attempted murder of his sister.

According to News24, count 1 was for the murder of Rudi van Breda (life sentence); count 2 was for the murder of Martin van Breda (life sentence); count 3 was for the murder of Teresa van Breda (life sentence); count 4 was for the attempted murder of Marli van Breda (15-year sentence); and count 5 was for obstructing the course of justice (12 months' imprisonment).

South Africans took to social media and expressed how they felt about the sentencing with some hailing the South African justice system:

The 🇿🇦n judiciary system is doing all kinds of great things right now😁.#VanBreda — African Salad (@steph_gareth) June 7, 2018

How does one kill his parents & still show no sign of regret and remorse. The coldness in this guy's eyes though #VanBreda — MaLanga (@Zandiile_L) June 7, 2018

#VanBreda Case Predenct must prevail here! Age or not, personal circumstances or not!

This Judge Desai should have been the one who presided in the Oscar case!

3 Life Imprisonment, 15 years+ 12 months!

Now this is what Justice is and should be! — Nobuhle Segai (@I_Am_BhuBhu) June 7, 2018

Henri #vanbreda girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg tries to communicate with him, but he is bombarded by camera's. pic.twitter.com/SLXSWTSJcF — Aarti Narsee (@ajnarsee) June 7, 2018

One less monster off the streets #VanBreda — ♤Billy G♤ (@El_General07) June 7, 2018

No argument has been advanced to mitigate its impact, Desai says. "It was a cold blooded murder. The violence was excessive and gratuitous."#VanBreda

Well said and well done Judge — Demè Lucas (@Deme80537610) June 7, 2018

#VanBreda this guy won't be intimidated by other prisoners but rather prisoners will be scared of him, the way he doesn't show any remorse or emotions. pic.twitter.com/43bHVHDM5C — #BlackMentalHealthMatters (@nkulipp) June 7, 2018

#VanBreda Justice Prevails in a long time from White community 😐 (history made) 🤔I wish Oscar would have got something closer to that as well. 3 life sentence not bad for a murder. pic.twitter.com/5nGwmPacJP — ®StunnaB (@Sibuzakes) June 7, 2018

Judge Desai is leadership. ✊#VanBreda — Leonine - Africa Presidential candidate (@IamBrianKhumalo) June 7, 2018

I think Van Breda has an ice box instead of a heart. How did he manage to appear stone-faced and so disinterested throughout the whole trial?#VanBreda pic.twitter.com/eNlSqbCcky — QueenSamantha (@2ahtnamas) June 7, 2018

I wish i could know why Henri Van Breda killed his family. #VanBreda #henrivanbreda — l e t h a b o🖖 (@_lethabo17) June 7, 2018

#VanBreda



Just trying to establish if 3 Life sentences do add up to our desired 345years. pic.twitter.com/tsRTcW4UBd — M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) June 7, 2018

I'm glad that justice truly prevailed. I hope this sends a strong message to would-be perpetrators who think that they can get away with the crime because of their "social standing". Justice doesn't care about that! #VanBreda — Maduvha (@MaduvhaM) June 7, 2018

Henri #VanBreda's lawyer Lorinda Van Niekerk on the defence team's next step. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/9pbSYZCDva — Tammy Petersen (@TammyPetersen87) June 7, 2018

The #VanBreda Case Is One Of The Stories That Needs To Make It To The Crime Investigation Channel. ..

What Switched In That House That Night?

What Was Happening In His Mind?

.... Now Sentenced To Three Life Sentences. About 80/90 Years If I'm Not Mistaken — America (@America_Zasa) June 7, 2018

I'd like to see #VanBreda psychological report, he strikes me as a typical psychopath. — ♣☆»LeGrandDlamini«☆♣ (@Phislash) June 7, 2018