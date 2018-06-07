EDITION
    • NEWS
    07/06/2018 11:30 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Twitter Ignites As Henri Van Breda Is Handed 3 Life Sentences — This Is What Tweeps Are Saying

    'I wish I could know why Henri Van Breda killed his family...'

    RODGER BOSCH via Getty Images
    Henri van Breda.

    Henri van Breda, the convicted murderer responsible for murdering his parents and brother with an axe, was on Thursday sentenced to three life terms in prison by Judge Siraj Desai in the Western Cape High Court.

    Last month, Van Breda was found guilty of murdering his parents and brother with an axe, and of the attempted murder of his sister.

    According to News24, count 1 was for the murder of Rudi van Breda (life sentence); count 2 was for the murder of Martin van Breda (life sentence); count 3 was for the murder of Teresa van Breda (life sentence); count 4 was for the attempted murder of Marli van Breda (15-year sentence); and count 5 was for obstructing the course of justice (12 months' imprisonment).

    RODGER BOSCH via Getty Images

    South Africans took to social media and expressed how they felt about the sentencing with some hailing the South African justice system:

    RODGER BOSCH via Getty Images

    MORE:MurderNewsVan Breda