Gig Guide: 5 Things To Get Up To This Weekend

Happy Weekend!

It is officially the last weekend before the football frenzy of the 2018 Fifa World Cup — so here's the best in sport, lifestyle and entertainment to keep you busy.

Friday

M.I.A Music Concert (Entertainment)

PA Archive/PA Images

M.I.A stans need wait no longer,: M.I.A is in South Africa for the first time — she will be performing in Newtown, Johannesburg on Friday. The bohemian hipster artist will be screening her acclaimed documentary, and performing live alongside featured local acts.

The Johannesburg show features Doowap, Dear Ribane, Phatstoki and Buli, and the good news is that tickets are still available on Quicket with prices starting from R345.

Date: Friday, June 8; 9pm.

Venue: Newtown Music Factory, 10 Henry Nxumalo Street, Newtown

Movies (Entertainment)

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (3D)'

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" has been released countrywide — Chris Patt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum return for the sequel to the 2015 resumption of the franchise.

The film's predecessor, "Jurassic World", smashed at the box office in 2015 — ranked the 5th-highest grossing film of all time, with the sequel promising to be bigger, as dinosaurs fight against humans for survival.

Other action blockbusters still on circuit worth a watch include "Avengers: Infinity War", "Deadpool 2" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story".

PA Wire/PA Images Chris Pratt (left), Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum (right) attending a photocall for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, held at the More, London.

Saturday

The Fire & Feast Meat Festival 2018 (Lifestyle)

AlexRaths via Getty Images

Want to meat other carnivores? Try the 2018 Fire and Meat Festival — from Friday up to Sunday, the Ticketpro Dome in Randburg, Johannesburg, will be hosting a flame-grilled meat fest. The event starts at 10am and promises an orgy of good quality meat.

Getty Images/iStockphoto medium grilled steak

Visitors will learn new ways to prepare meat from leading butchers, and enjoy meat from some of the country's best chefs. Stewed, roasted, cured, simmered, seared and braaied are just some of the ways cuts of lamb, beef and pork will be cooked. Tickets are still available and can be found on Computicket.

Springboks vs England (Rugby)

CHRISTIAAN KOTZE via Getty Images South African flanker Siya Kolisi, the first black Test captain who will lead South Africa in a three-Test series against England in June, attends the first Springboks training session on May 28, 2018 at St Stithies College, in Johannesburg. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTIAAN KOTZE/AFP/Getty Images)

The much anticipated three-Test series will see the Springboks lock horns with England at the Emirates Stadium (Ellis Park) in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The match will be coach Rassie Erasmus' first official Test, and will see Siya Kolisi making history as the first black player to lead a Boks Test side. Eddie Jones' England, ranked third in the world, face seventh-ranked SA with kick-off at 5.05pm.

Here is the line-up Erasmus has chosen to lead the Boks to glory:

Starting XV

Willie le Roux; S'Busiso Nkosi‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Damian de Allende‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Handré Pollard‚ Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert‚ RG Snyman; Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira.

Substitutes:

Akker van der Merwe‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe; Ivan van Zyl‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Warrick Gelant.

Sunday

Comrades Marathon (Lifestyle, Sport)

Rogan Ward / Reuters

The 93rd annual Comrades Marathon is upon us and on June 10 2018, approximately 20,000 runners will test their bodies to the limit as they participate in "the Ultimate Human Race".

This year the race will be a down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban (Moses Mabhida Stadium) over an excruciating 90 kilometres.

The marathon will be televised from 5.30am on SABC.