EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    09/06/2018 08:50 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Graphic: Everything You Need To Know About Sunday's Comrades Marathon🏃🏾

    The competition is rich in history, with the latest chapter to be written on Sunday – so here is everything you need to know about this year's race.

    Rogan Ward / Reuters

    The 93rd annual Comrades Marathon is upon us — on June 10 2018, more than 20,000 runners will test their bodies to the limit in "the Ultimate Human Race" over an excruciating 90km.

    This year the race is a down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, finishing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

    Rogan Ward / Reuters
    Runners competing in the Comrades Marathon pass through Kloof; June 4 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

    The 2018 race has already attracted 21,213 entries, and if the motto, "Asijiki", is adhered to, they will all be in attendance — it translates as "no turning back". The marathon will be televised from 5.30am on SABC.

    RAJESH JANTILAL via Getty Images
    Runners get ready to start the Comrades Marathon on June 4 2017 in Durban.

    The competition is rich in history, with a new chapter to be written this Sunday, so here is a graphic telling you everything you need to know about this year's race — from road closures, to records and the route.

    Graphic24

    MORE:Comrade MarathonNewssport