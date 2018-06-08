Graphic: Everything You Need To Know About Sunday's Comrades Marathon🏃🏾

The 93rd annual Comrades Marathon is upon us — on June 10 2018, more than 20,000 runners will test their bodies to the limit in "the Ultimate Human Race" over an excruciating 90km.

This year the race is a down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, finishing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Rogan Ward / Reuters Runners competing in the Comrades Marathon pass through Kloof; June 4 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

The 2018 race has already attracted 21,213 entries, and if the motto, "Asijiki", is adhered to, they will all be in attendance — it translates as "no turning back". The marathon will be televised from 5.30am on SABC.

RAJESH JANTILAL via Getty Images Runners get ready to start the Comrades Marathon on June 4 2017 in Durban.

The competition is rich in history, with a new chapter to be written this Sunday, so here is a graphic telling you everything you need to know about this year's race — from road closures, to records and the route.