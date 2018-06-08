Graphic: Everything You Need To Know About Sunday's Comrades Marathon🏃🏾

The 93rd annual Comrades Marathon is upon us — on June 10 2018, more than 20,000 runners will test their bodies to the limit in "the Ultimate Human Race" over an excruciating 90km.
This year the race is a down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, finishing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The 2018 race has already attracted 21,213 entries, and if the motto, "Asijiki", is adhered to, they will all be in attendance — it translates as "no turning back". The marathon will be televised from 5.30am on SABC.
The competition is rich in history, with a new chapter to be written this Sunday, so here is a graphic telling you everything you need to know about this year's race — from road closures, to records and the route.