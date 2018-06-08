The Best Of Video: What Happened This Past Week

This week saw HuffPost conduct a one-on-one interview with DA leader Mmusi Maimane on various issues, like land and race. Then the fuel hike kicked in, and people had to dig deeper in their pockets. There was some good news, however, as 13 arrests have been made over recent weeks relating to cash-in-transit heists. We spoke to a person who works for the cash-in-transit companies.

Let's get into it. Enjoy.

1. From Party Politics To Land, Mmusi Maimane Gives HuffPost The Inside Scoop On The DA Plan For South Africa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane sat down with HuffPost to talk about the land debate, political rows and the turbulent state of the economy. He got frank about the DA's internal issues.

2. Fights And Cuddles: The Adorable Friendship Between Dogs and Babies

Everybody knows that dogs are man's best friend, but have you seen the bond formed between babies and their dogs? Prepare for an adorable overload...

3. Fuel Hike: Motorists Not Happy At All

The latest fuel price hike has left people defeated and hopeless, as they have to adjust their budgets again. Here are some of the reactions:

4. How To Deal With All The Hikes

The fuel price hike doesn't have to blow your budget, though. John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, gives us insight into weathering the new expense.

5. 'We Don't Know How Many Illegal Firearms Are Out There' – Gun-Free South Africa

Following the tragic shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Ennerdale, Gun-Free South Africa's Adele Kristen says SA's poor gun control 'is a crisis'.

6. Cash-In-Transit Guards Are Living In Fear Every Day

'These guys, they bomb us,' says a cash-in-transit worker who fears for his life in light of the recent heists around the country.

7. Zuma Supporters Stand By Him

Scores of Jacob Zuma's supporters headed to the Durban High Court for the former president's appearance on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.