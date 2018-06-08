NEWS & POLITICS WATCH #ZumaCharges: The Case Has Been Postponed To July 27 2018 Jacob Zuma made a brief appearance at the Durban High Court on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering. The case has been postponed while he tries to sort out his legal fees. More Videos WATCH: Clever Joburg Driver Foils Would-Be WATCH: Cash-In-Transit Guards Are Living Fear Ever... WATCH: 'We Don't Know How Many Illegal Firearms Ar... Cash-In-Transit Researcher To Bheki Cele: Brute Fo... Former Inmates Fight Against Prison Abuse and Raci...