Y'all Can Rest Easy, Robbie Malinga Jr Says He's Doing Just Fine

Robbie Malinga Jr has assured the country that although he noted their concerns, they have nothing to worry about.

Robbie who's the son of the late musical legend Robbie Malinga recently took over his father's verified Instagram account posting luxury cars as well as his lavish lifestyle much to the concern of many.

Reacting to the posts, people expressed concern over his lifestyle calling on those close to him to give him a talking to.

But the Grade 10 learner has since assured concerned South Africans that he is doing just fine.

He said an account on Twitter with his name hinted on an upcoming reality show is fake and people should ignore it.

Fake account report that account keep it real always #onGOD pic.twitter.com/MBtCzu0eOu — Robbie Malinga Jnr (@PopeRastaaaTron) June 8, 2018

Asked whether his father had taught him how to produce music, Robbie Jr said in an interview with Tbo Touch on Thursday that he was always present when Robbie Snr made all his hits.

"All these hits that he's made, I was always there when he made them. It's shocking how he could make a hook for a hit song while in the shower," he said.