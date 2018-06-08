Zuma's Legal Team: 'We Need More Time'

9AM

Advocate Billy Downer said the state was ready to proceed, but Zuma's defence was not and proposed that the matter be provisionally postponed until July 27.

When the matter does continue on July 27, it will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma was in the dock in a packed courtroom alongside Christine Guerrier of Thales (the French arms company that is Zuma's co-accused).

Zuma arrived at court just after 8am where supporters such as Des Van Rooyen, Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Supra Mahumapelo were in attendance.

ANC KZN interim coordinator Sihle Zikalala also managed to make it inside the courtroom and had a quick chat with the former president.

8AM

As former President Jacob Zuma prepared for another day in the Durban High Court, facing 16 charges on 783 counts of corruption, money-laundering and racketeering in relation to the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal, there was a partisan crowd in support of the former president in Durban.

Faithful Zuma supporters such as Carl Niehaus and BLF's Andile Mngxitama were in attendance leading the large crowds of pro-Zuma supporters and MKMVA veterans from the outside.

As expected there was a heavy police presence outside the High Court, where a vigil was held on Thursday night in support of the former president.