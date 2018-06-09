Boks Get Erasmus Era Up And Running In A Humdinger! 🇿🇦

The Springboks emerged victorious against England in a pulsating humdinger of a match at Johannesburg's Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park) on Saturday, while debutant Sbu Nkosi stole the headlines.

It was a dream result for Rassie Erasmus, in his first Test as coach, and likewise for new captain Siya Kolisi, as he marshalled the Bok forces to a 42-39 win over the visitors.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please accept our terms of service and privacy policy By checking this box, I accept the Huffington Post South Africa Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

The script didn't go according to plan in the first 20 minutes — England took the game by the horns with a trio of lightning tries, shocking the partisan Ellis Park crowd and causing uproar in sports pubs across the nation.

The three tries in 16 minutes came courtesy of wing Mike Brown, fullback Elliot Daly and fly-half Owen Farrell.

Skipper Farrell converted all three, and Daly's penalty from almost 60m out left Eddie Jones' side 24-3 ahead and looking like they were running away with it.

But this wasn't a game of two halves — it was more like a game of four quarters.

A resurgent Bok backline in the second 20 minutes and much tighter defence saw the South Africans come back, and then maintain their domination against serious opposition throughout the second half.

Gallo Images via Getty Images Faf de Klerk in action, on his way to a well-deserved man of the match award. June 09 2018.

The Boks scored four unanswered tries in the second 20 minutes — courtesy of man-of-the-match Faf de Klerk, two brilliant scores from debutant Sbu Nkosi on the wing, and the clincher from fullback Willie le Roux. They turned around a game in which England had held a seemingly unassailable lead.

#SbuNkosi is having a dream start to his #Springbok debut



What a moment for the young man.#SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/RVwqboPfif — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 9, 2018

With the handling errors of the first quarter behind them, Erasmus' quick-thinking side finished the first half 29-27 up.

A 1st half of two halves.



This is test rugby at its best. A humdinger of a rugby match.#SAvsENG 🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dRsPjhG37s — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 9, 2018

The second half was a more tactical affair, with England showing their mettle and making the Boks fight for it, and not much between the two sides. The Boks put the final nail in the coffin with a fifth try — from another debutant on the wing, Aphiwe Dyantyi — and seemed to have found their groove.

With the clock ticking down, England clawed their way back with another try from captain Farrell, to make for a nervy finish.

But the Boks soaked up the pressure to emerge 42-39 victors at full time — handing England their fifth consecutive defeat.

Getty Images Aphiwe Dyantyi scores on debut - South Africa's fifth try in their 42-39 victory.

Faf de Klerk pulled out all the stops at scrum-half, proving a pocket-rocket workhorse who got everywhere, and received a standing ovation from the Ellis Park faithful when he was named man of the match.

The #Boks get the Rassie Erasmus era up and running in a humdinger of a match.



Final score: SA 42- 39 ENG#SAVsEng 🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/fgRvgS9drM — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 9, 2018

The two sides will do battle again at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein next Saturday, with the third and final Test scheduled for Newlands in Cape Town on June 23.

The English side disappointed by the result.#SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/sSEzczc0Vx — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) June 9, 2018

After the match, Kolisi and some teammates honoured their opponents in the tunnel and the England changeroom, a sporting gesture in the best spirit of the game. It put the perfect cap on a day that added a significant, glittering thread to the tapestry of South African rugby.