SA Will Use Its Membership Of The UN Security Council To Advance African Interests, Says Ramaphosa

South Africa will use will use its two-year term on the United Nations Security Council to advance African interests and resolve regional, global and international conflicts.

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly elected South Africa, Germany, Belgium, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia for a two-year term on the Security Council starting on 1 January 2019.

South Africa was elected to the non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2019-2020. Minister @LindiweSisuluSA: As you will know, this will be South Africa's third term on the UNSC. Our tenure will be dedicated to the legacy of Pres Nelson Mandela and his commitment to peace. pic.twitter.com/LxithYmElG — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 8, 2018

"South Africa's tenure will be guided by our commitment to resolve regional, global and international conflicts and promote inclusive growth as part of the effort to ensure a better Africa in a better world. We are committed to addressing the root causes of conflict, including inequality and underdevelopment, and promoting inclusive political dialogue," said President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement.

He also said that the country is humbled and honoured to be elected one of five non-permanent members of the council.

This is the third time South Africa has been elected as a rotating member of the UN's top body, which is empowered to impose sanctions and approve the use of force.

This is what some had to say on Twitter following the announcement:

Congrats to Team South Africa... let's use our tenure at #UNSecurityCouncil to accelerate vision 2020 and also Agenda 2063 especially aspiration 3 — sammy (@kegomorwe) June 9, 2018

South Africa caused the mess in Libya the last time. Gaddafi was slaughtered like a bee by imperialists with the help of SA. — Masande Mango (@BraMango) June 9, 2018

SA should, for the first time, join that council not to be a voting kid of China and Russia, but to get involved and have more frank and open discussions on ways to improve the world. — Glen Dukes (@GlenDukes) June 8, 2018

Congratulations South Africa. Now a member of UN Security Council for two year term.



Hope that council is reformed to give Africa a permanent seat pic.twitter.com/rZXqzQRY63 — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) June 8, 2018