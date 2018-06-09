EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    09/06/2018 11:11 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    SA Will Use Its Membership Of The UN Security Council To Advance African Interests, Says Ramaphosa

    The country was elected as a non-permanent member of the council for two years.

    Frente Polisario, Twitter

    South Africa will use will use its two-year term on the United Nations Security Council to advance African interests and resolve regional, global and international conflicts.

    On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly elected South Africa, Germany, Belgium, the Dominican Republic and Indonesia for a two-year term on the Security Council starting on 1 January 2019.

    "South Africa's tenure will be guided by our commitment to resolve regional, global and international conflicts and promote inclusive growth as part of the effort to ensure a better Africa in a better world. We are committed to addressing the root causes of conflict, including inequality and underdevelopment, and promoting inclusive political dialogue," said President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement.

    He also said that the country is humbled and honoured to be elected one of five non-permanent members of the council.

    This is the third time South Africa has been elected as a rotating member of the UN's top body, which is empowered to impose sanctions and approve the use of force.

    This is what some had to say on Twitter following the announcement:

    MORE:NewsSouth Africa non-permanent memberUnited Nations Security Council