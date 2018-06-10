Bongmusa Mthembu Claims Third Comrades Win!

South Africa's Bongmusa Mthembu has done it again! He is the 2018 Comrades Marathon winner, having completed the run from Pietermaritzburg to Moses Mabhida stadium in 5:26:35.

Last year, he completed the 'up' run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in 5:35:34.

Mthembu won the race in 2014 as well.

Proud South Africans have called him a true champion elect, and an inspiration.

Can only imagine the pride and overwhelming joy the Mthembu Family is feeling. Well done Bongumusa Mthembu #Comrades2018 — Donne (@donnehenry) June 10, 2018

Bongmusa Mthembu 🙌🙌🙌🙌 we are proud #Comrades2018 — 4652 _MV (@maanzamveku) June 10, 2018

The amount of respect I have for people who run this marathon. Yerr. It's the same distance as running from Woodmead to Hammanskraal. #Comrades2018 pic.twitter.com/kfn173ie2j — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) June 10, 2018

How do you run 80km+ and look like you have just taken a stroll round the corner no man this Bongmusa dude is incredible #Comrades2018 #ComradesMarathon2018 — martin dlamini (@martindlamini) June 10, 2018

The last time a South African won the race back-to-back was in the late 80s, a feat achieved by ultra-marathon runner Bruce Fordyce.