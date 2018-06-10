EDITION
    • NEWS
    10/06/2018 11:08 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Bongmusa Mthembu Claims Third Comrades Win!

    The 2018 champion also won the race in 2014 and 2017.

    South Africa's Bongmusa Mthembu has done it again! He is the 2018 Comrades Marathon winner, having completed the run from Pietermaritzburg to Moses Mabhida stadium in 5:26:35.

    Last year, he completed the 'up' run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in 5:35:34.

    Mthembu won the race in 2014 as well.

    Proud South Africans have called him a true champion elect, and an inspiration.

    The last time a South African won the race back-to-back was in the late 80s, a feat achieved by ultra-marathon runner Bruce Fordyce.

