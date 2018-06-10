SA Athletes Impressively Flew The SA Flag Very High At Comrades 2018!

South African athletes impressively raised the SA flag very high at the Comrades 2018 marathon.

The 2018 winner for the men's race, Bongmusa Mthembu became the first South African since the late 80s to win the Comrades back-to-back; while Ann Ashworth who claimed her maiden Comrades title, crossed the finish line at an impressive 6:10:04 on Sunday.

Ann Ashworth maintained sub 4min/km for the last 32.574km (2:08:39, 3:57/km) from Winston Park to the finish. That's how she wrestled the win from a loaded #COMRADES2018 women's field pic.twitter.com/jMGLnNCwZn — N'Tutu Letseka 🙅🏿‍♂️ (@gosharpshooter) June 10, 2018

As if keeping the title home was not enough, seven South Africans impressively finished in the top 10 men's race, while five South African women finished in the top 10 women's race.

The men's top 10:

Bongmusa Mthembu -- South Africa

Joseph Mphuthi -- South Africa

Steven Way -- Britain

Edward Mothibi -- South Africa

Marko Mambo -- Zimbabwe

Gordon Lesetedi -- South Africa

Teboho Sello -- Lesotho

David Gatebe -- South Africa

Gift Kelehe -- South Africa

Nkosinathi Duma -- South Africa

The women's top 10

Ann Ashworth - South Africa

Gerda Steyn -- South Africa

Alexandra Morozova -- Russia

Tanith Maxwell -- South Africa

Charne Bosman -- South Africa

Sophia Sundberg -- Sweden

Devon Yanko -- USA

Sarah Bard -- USA

Carla Molinaro -- Britain

Yolande Maclean -- South Africa

This was to the delight of many South Africans on social media:

South Africa is truly gifted, well done to the comrades — walter monYepao (wa molobedu) (@MonyepaoWalter) June 10, 2018

#Comrades2018... M looking at top 10 runners both women and men and M so proud to see our flag🇿🇦 dominated...Proudly SAn... — Xoxo Xo (@Xoliswa0405) June 10, 2018

They have to, this is our race. We can't be dominated in our backyard💪💪💪 — Mvuyisi Mcacelwa (@Small_1nc) June 10, 2018

I love seeing all those ladies from SA in the top 10! 🇿🇦#Comrades2018 — Marisa Calvert 🇧🇷⚽️ (@justReesie) June 10, 2018



