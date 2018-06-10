EDITION
    NEWS
    10/06/2018 14:45 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    SA Athletes Impressively Flew The SA Flag Very High At Comrades 2018!

    Of the men's top 10 winners, 7 are South African, while five in the top 10 of the women's race are also from Mzansi.

    Comrades Marathon Twitter

    South African athletes impressively raised the SA flag very high at the Comrades 2018 marathon.

    The 2018 winner for the men's race, Bongmusa Mthembu became the first South African since the late 80s to win the Comrades back-to-back; while Ann Ashworth who claimed her maiden Comrades title, crossed the finish line at an impressive 6:10:04 on Sunday.

    As if keeping the title home was not enough, seven South Africans impressively finished in the top 10 men's race, while five South African women finished in the top 10 women's race.

    The men's top 10:

    Bongmusa Mthembu -- South Africa

    Joseph Mphuthi -- South Africa

    Steven Way -- Britain

    Edward Mothibi -- South Africa

    Marko Mambo -- Zimbabwe

    Gordon Lesetedi -- South Africa

    Teboho Sello -- Lesotho

    David Gatebe -- South Africa

    Gift Kelehe -- South Africa

    Nkosinathi Duma -- South Africa

    The women's top 10

    Ann Ashworth - South Africa

    Gerda Steyn -- South Africa

    Alexandra Morozova -- Russia

    Tanith Maxwell -- South Africa

    Charne Bosman -- South Africa

    Sophia Sundberg -- Sweden

    Devon Yanko -- USA

    Sarah Bard -- USA

    Carla Molinaro -- Britain

    Yolande Maclean -- South Africa

    This was to the delight of many South Africans on social media:


