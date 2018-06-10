SA Athletes Impressively Flew The SA Flag Very High At Comrades 2018!

South African athletes impressively raised the SA flag very high at the Comrades 2018 marathon.
The 2018 winner for the men's race, Bongmusa Mthembu became the first South African since the late 80s to win the Comrades back-to-back; while Ann Ashworth who claimed her maiden Comrades title, crossed the finish line at an impressive 6:10:04 on Sunday.
Ann Ashworth maintained sub 4min/km for the last 32.574km (2:08:39, 3:57/km) from Winston Park to the finish. That's how she wrestled the win from a loaded #COMRADES2018 women's field pic.twitter.com/jMGLnNCwZn— N'Tutu Letseka 🙅🏿♂️ (@gosharpshooter) June 10, 2018
As if keeping the title home was not enough, seven South Africans impressively finished in the top 10 men's race, while five South African women finished in the top 10 women's race.
The men's top 10:
Bongmusa Mthembu -- South Africa
Joseph Mphuthi -- South Africa
Steven Way -- Britain
Edward Mothibi -- South Africa
Marko Mambo -- Zimbabwe
Gordon Lesetedi -- South Africa
Teboho Sello -- Lesotho
David Gatebe -- South Africa
Gift Kelehe -- South Africa
Nkosinathi Duma -- South Africa
Top 3 Finishers: Men#Comrades2018 pic.twitter.com/hhwFyn9Eqy— SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) June 10, 2018
The women's top 10
Ann Ashworth - South Africa
Gerda Steyn -- South Africa
Alexandra Morozova -- Russia
Tanith Maxwell -- South Africa
Charne Bosman -- South Africa
Sophia Sundberg -- Sweden
Devon Yanko -- USA
Sarah Bard -- USA
Carla Molinaro -- Britain
Yolande Maclean -- South Africa
Top 3 Finishers: Women#Comrades2018 pic.twitter.com/ppYhgq4hzM— SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) June 10, 2018
This was to the delight of many South Africans on social media:
TOP 10! Well done...our athletes did a great job! #Comrades2018 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/vJWdglIqyM— TwittaNerd™🐦 (@LindoMyeni) June 10, 2018
South Africa is truly gifted, well done to the comrades— walter monYepao (wa molobedu) (@MonyepaoWalter) June 10, 2018
#Comrades2018... M looking at top 10 runners both women and men and M so proud to see our flag🇿🇦 dominated...Proudly SAn...— Xoxo Xo (@Xoliswa0405) June 10, 2018
They have to, this is our race. We can't be dominated in our backyard💪💪💪— Mvuyisi Mcacelwa (@Small_1nc) June 10, 2018
I love seeing all those ladies from SA in the top 10! 🇿🇦#Comrades2018— Marisa Calvert 🇧🇷⚽️ (@justReesie) June 10, 2018