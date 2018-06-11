WATCH: Behind The Scenes After The Springboks' Victory Against England🇿🇦

The Springboks played their first Test match under new coach Rassie Erasmus, with Siya Kolisi debuting as bok captain on Saturday, and achieved a remarkable comeback win against Eddie Jones's England, winning 42-39.

The Boks managed to claw their way back after falling behind 24-3 in the first 16 minutes of the game, to run in a string of tries that left England disappointed — as could be seen in their dejected return to the players' tunnel after the match.

The Boks, on the other hand, were jubilant as they signed autographs for high school rugby fans in the tunnel.

S'bu Nkosi.,who scored two tries on his debut, received an overwhelming reception from the school kids congratulating him. The Minister of Sport and Recreation and her deputy were also on hand to congratulate the Boks

The English weren't left alone in their misery — Kolisi and some teammates honoured their opponents in the tunnel and visited the England changeroom to congratulate them on the fight they'd put up, a sporting gesture in the best spirit of the game.

It put the perfect cap on a day that added a significant, glittering thread to the tapestry of South African rugby.