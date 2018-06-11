DA Wants Scopa Probe Into Alleged Mkhize Kickback

The DA wants the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to probe allegations that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize received a R4.5m 'kickback' in return for facilitating a R210m loan.

The DA's shadow minister of finance David Maynier was responding to an article in the Sunday Times alleging the former ANC treasurer general had facilitated the loan for Afric Oil from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Maynier said it was just one of several questionable investments by the PIC.

"The fact is that hardly a day goes by without a new scandal surrounding questionable investments emerging at the Public Investment Corporation," he said.

"However, the finance committee has proved completely ineffective at probing the questionable investments made by the Public Investment Corporation."

Maynier said the committee was prohibited from cross examining senior executives and never received straight answers to straight questions put to the PIC.

"I will, therefore, as a last resort write to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Themba Godi, requesting him to schedule a hearing probing allegations surrounding irregular payments and questionable investments at the Public Investment Corporation," he said.

"The hearing should probe the allegation that the Minister of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, received a R4.5m 'kickback' for facilitating a R210m loan from the Public Investment Corporation," Maynier said.

Further, Maynier said Scopa should also probe allegations of irregular payments made to Dr Dan Matjila, the CEO of the PIC, as well as questions investments and loans including to Ayo Technology Solutions Limited, Sagarmatha Technologies Limited, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. and VBS Mutual Bank.

Mkhize on Sunday categorically denied the Sunday Times report.

He took exception to the story, labelling it "sensational" and an attempt to "tarnish" his name.

