    • HALALA
    11/06/2018 10:08 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Monday Motivation: Amputee Runner Xolani Luvuno Proves Anything Is Possible With Comrades 2018 Finish

    A triumph of the spirit in 'The Ultimate Human Race' .

    rdonar via Getty Images

    Talk about 'The Ultimate Human Race' — in an inspirational defiance of all odds, cancer survivor, recovering drug addict and amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno completed the 2018 Comrades Marathon on crutches on Sunday.

    The 33-year-old, who was competing in his first Comrades, was once homeless, sleeping under a bridge in Sunnyside, Tshwane. According to EWN, during his time on the streets he battled bone cancer and was hooked on drugs — until he decided to take control of his life through running.

    In 2017 he completed the 42km Wally Hayward Marathon on crutches, and then set his sights on the 2018 Comrades. Marathon organisers allowed Luvuno to start five hours early, so that he could finish by the 6pm cut-off, and he did just that — clocking in at the Moses Mabhida Stadium just before 4.30pm.

    Getty Images

    "I wanted to make sure that I finish before cut-off time, and my coach said to me don't rush, because the Comrades Marathon is not 42km — it's a big race. I want to say thank you to the supporters who cheered for me on the routes, as well as the director of the Comrades Marathon for giving me this chance." Luvuno said at the finish line.

    Luvuno story went viral on social media, inspiring and motivating aspiring Comrades runners.

    Halala to South Africa's against-all-odds achiever!

