Monday Motivation: Amputee Runner Xolani Luvuno Proves Anything Is Possible With Comrades 2018 Finish

Talk about 'The Ultimate Human Race' — in an inspirational defiance of all odds, cancer survivor, recovering drug addict and amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno completed the 2018 Comrades Marathon on crutches on Sunday.
Xolani Luvuno just finished his first #Comrades2018. What a guy!😭💕 pic.twitter.com/yPnFeAAcw1— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) June 10, 2018
I'm so proud of Amputee runner Xolani Luvunu, 33, who has completed his first @ComradesRace - #Comrades2018 He is such an inspiration!!! pic.twitter.com/9Xo0bBqnYo— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 10, 2018
The 33-year-old, who was competing in his first Comrades, was once homeless, sleeping under a bridge in Sunnyside, Tshwane. According to EWN, during his time on the streets he battled bone cancer and was hooked on drugs — until he decided to take control of his life through running.
#Comrades2018 #xolaniluvuno is a true inspiration for finishing the comrade marathon— tumelomalesa (@malesatj) June 10, 2018
no excuse for a man with two legs like myself
🤙👍👌✊👏👐 pic.twitter.com/17jl0ADlTO
In 2017 he completed the 42km Wally Hayward Marathon on crutches, and then set his sights on the 2018 Comrades. Marathon organisers allowed Luvuno to start five hours early, so that he could finish by the 6pm cut-off, and he did just that — clocking in at the Moses Mabhida Stadium just before 4.30pm.
"I wanted to make sure that I finish before cut-off time, and my coach said to me don't rush, because the Comrades Marathon is not 42km — it's a big race. I want to say thank you to the supporters who cheered for me on the routes, as well as the director of the Comrades Marathon for giving me this chance." Luvuno said at the finish line.
Well done to Xolani Luvuno for finishing the Ultimate Human Race! What an inspiration! #Comrades2018 pic.June 10, 2018
Luvuno story went viral on social media, inspiring and motivating aspiring Comrades runners.
When I broke my ankle, and was in a cast, it was a schlep to crutch 50m. And my hands hurt. And my shoulders too.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) June 10, 2018
I simply cannot fathom the physical and emotional strength it must take to crutch 90km.#XolaniLuvuno
#Comrades2018 #XolaniLuvuno he deserves 100 medals... RESPECT 🙌🙌👌👌— Mumu👸👑 (@MumuSpheja) June 10, 2018
This should be trending... 🙆♀️ pic.twitter.com/TEfdYXPXvO
Amazing to see #XolaniLuvuno finishing 90kms @ComradesRace with Hein Venter. #GiveHimAMedal #Comrades2018 pic.twitter.com/Chms5zXImX— Ian Hendry (@iano2) June 10, 2018
Xolani Luvuno finished a 90km race on crutches, Impossible is Nothing!— Ťhe Špecìal Ône (@Lecron) June 10, 2018
God is Great✊#Comrades2018 #Inspired pic.twitter.com/VopEN9ZgTu
Then there was #XolaniLuvuno #Comrades2018 pic.twitter.com/MwJ8eelatt— Khumo Segaole (@khumos) June 10, 2018
This man truly deserves a medal🏅🏅,by completing the #Comrades2018 with 1 leg!-Truly insparation!! #XolaniLuvuno https://t.co/QZDVo4ZXig— Corne du Preez (@corne06946803) June 10, 2018
What excuse do we have huh?— Tokelo Martin Mokhesi (@JustTeekay_) June 10, 2018
Huge RESPECT for this gentleman. Xolani Luvuno. 👏👊
We need more people like Hein Venter who helped Xolani overcome his drug habit and encouraged him to run.
"The only disability is a bad attitude "#Comrades2018 pic.twitter.com/LGNSrqvV1q
TRIUMPH OF THE HUMAN SPIRIT— Myron Naicker (@myronnaicker) June 10, 2018
Here is my 2018 Comrades Marathon champion.
Xolani Luvuno an amputee athlete finished the race on crutches. 👏 👏 👏
Believe and achieve. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/Tvtf3qefpV
Xolani Luvuno 🙏 Sir, you are an absolute legend. This man embodies the true South African spirit and makes me so proud to call this rainbow nation my home 🇿🇦 #ComradesMarathon #Comrades2018 #ProudlySouthAfrican pic.twitter.com/End2LemSe6— Priyanka (@Priyanka_g360) June 10, 2018
Given a lot of praise to the South African you won this weekend but I neglected this man...— My Rugby Posts🏉 (@AndreGeel) June 11, 2018
A real South African Winner:
Xolani Luvuno #Comrades2018 #ComradesMarathon pic.twitter.com/Lk8UdtuBQ9
Halala to South Africa's against-all-odds achiever!