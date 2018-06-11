Trump Speaks To South Korea's Moon By Phone Ahead Of U.S.-North Korea Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to his South Korean counterpart by telephone on Monday, a day before Trump holds a historic summit with North Korea's leader, South Korea's presidential office said.

AFP/Getty Images (COMBO) This combination of pictures shows a file photo taken on June 11, 2018 of US President Donald Trump (L) during his meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (not pictured) at The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister, in Singapore; and a file image of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) during his meeting with the Singaporean leader the day before on June 10, 2018, in Singapore. - Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump will meet on June 12 for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War, with the US president calling it a 'one time shot' at peace. (Photos by SAUL LOEB and ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB,ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The office, known as the Blue House, did not provide further details but said in a statement it would give a briefing later about the phone conversation between the leaders of the United States and South Korea.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the two leaders discussed denuclearization issues.

Trump is in Singapore where on Tuesday he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a summit aimed at getting Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.