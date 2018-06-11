WATCH: Cassper Nyovest's Announcement For Fill Up Moses Mabhida Is Well, Lit

Stop what you're doing and mark your calendars — Cassper Nyovest has announced the date for his next Fill Up concert.

Moses Mabhida is the stadium he will attempt to fill, come December 1.

Cassper made the announcement in a hilarious video on social media on Monday morning.

BREAKING NEWS!!!!! RT and spread the word!!!! pic.twitter.com/MoST0ZsPm4 — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 11, 2018

And people are already coming through with the plans:

Flipping hell,funny AF😂😂😂😂😂😂,I'm planning on atleast 10taxis from Jo'burg to Durban... Who's with me on this one🤔it's gona be amazing ..imagine the convoy ,traffic we will cause all the way to mabhida — Khani Hlahla (@khani_hlahla) June 11, 2018

Izolo lokho, we were talking about this and today we get informed about the date.



We are going, siOn mngani. pic.twitter.com/ua2JwJ4bsy — N O M K H O S I (@khosi_Fuze) June 11, 2018