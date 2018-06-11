EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/06/2018 10:13 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    WATCH: Cassper Nyovest's Announcement For Fill Up Moses Mabhida Is Well, Lit

    Ksazoba oh oh oh. 😂 😂 😂

    CassperNyovest/Instagram

    Stop what you're doing and mark your calendars — Cassper Nyovest has announced the date for his next Fill Up concert.

    Moses Mabhida is the stadium he will attempt to fill, come December 1.

    Cassper made the announcement in a hilarious video on social media on Monday morning.

    And people are already coming through with the plans:

