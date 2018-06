Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's impersonators finally met one another in Singapore on Monday and even took time to take pictures with the people of Singapore, ahead of the real U.S. president's meeting with the North Korean dictator to get Kim to surrender his nuclear weapons.

This is not the first time the Trump and Kim impersonators have met — they were also spotted together at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.