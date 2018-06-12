All The Details For 'The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show'

Belinda Davids is back in South Africa, and ready to deliver a top-notch performance at her Whitney Houston experience.

The Eastern Cape-born songstress headlines the tribute project, "The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show", a critically-acclaimed live concert that honours the talent, music and memory of Whitney.

Speaking to HuffPost, Belinda said she was looking forward to treating Whitney Houston's South African fans to a show they will never forget.

"We started [the show] in Joburg in 2013, and we have not been here since — because we've been travelling all over the world. I am so excited to finally come back. I know people have been waiting, and so have I. It's gonna be lit."

Here are all the details you need:

The show will run from June 22 to July 8 at Emperors Palace.

It takes place at the Theatre of Marcellus, and tickets are priced from R160. Dinner packages are also available, from R380 per person.

The shows are scheduled to begin at 8pm.

Asked what showgoers can expect, Belinda said Whitney "will be at the shows".

"We have a full live band and about seven costume changes this time, and we will embody Whitney Houston's stage style. She will also be in the background [in a photo montage], and we will be performing all of her number-one hits.

"It's going to be a great show, so if you're a Whitney fan and loved her as much as I loved her, then you will love the show," Belinda told HuffPost.

She said the show has bookings scheduled until 2021.