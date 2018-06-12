Daughtry Heads To South Africa For Shows In Cape Town And Pretoria

U.S. rock band Daughtry is heading to South Africa, scheduled to performance in Cape Town and Pretoria.
Making the announcement on Tuesday, Big Concerts also revealed that the group will be supported by SA's very own Jesse Clegg.
If you're in Cape Town, catch the concert on October 25. October 27 will be Pretoria's turn.
The band recently released its new single, "Deep End". The song will be featured on their upcoming fifth studio album "Cage To Rattle", which is set for release on July 27.
Tickets will go on sale on Thursday from 9am, but if you're a Discovery Cardholder, you can buy tickets online from Tuesday already.
Cape Town
Thursday, October 25.
Grand West, Grand Arena
Ticket Price: R375 – R630
Pretoria
Saturday, October 22
Sun Arena at Time Square
Ticket Price: R405 – R660
Tickets available from www.bigconcerts.co.za.