Decoding Dada Khanyisa's Latest Offering, Bamb'iphone

Cellphones are more than just devices for calling people. There are countless applications users can download, and how this affects our lives has become the focus of one local artist.

Budding artist Dada Khanyisa's first solo exhibition is currently on at the Stevenson in Cape Town, and it explores the influence of phones on people and relationships.

"As far as Bamb'iphone is concerned, I was just intrigued with how my phone was an essential part of my daily experiences," she told HuffPost on Tuesday.

Although she says her artworks are not focused on popular culture, she looks at big talking points like influencers and internet models.

I enjoy drawing inspiration from what's happening around me. If I had to represent another race group I cannot be expressive as a I want to be.

"Everyone is just an advert on the internet, and it is just like drawing on that and kind of piecing a narrative together."

"It's not really about pop culture, it is more about relationships, it's more about internet relationships and how a phone can influence them," she said.

The artist also says she has chosen to focus on black people and black experiences, because it represents who she is — and is, therefore, easier to understand and portray.

"I enjoy drawing inspiration from what's happening around me. If I had to represent another race group, I cannot be expressive as I want to be," said the 27- year- old.

#DadaKhanyisa will present a walkabout of 'Bamb'iphone', their current solo exhibition at Stevenson #CapeTown, tomorrow at 11am. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/15Ptz5wsBd — STEVENSON (@Stevenson_ZA) May 25, 2018

Bamb'iphone features a series of paintings that are all interlinked.

"All of the paintings unfold on one night. The paintings act like storyboards. You have your imagination fill in the blanks," she explained. http://www.stevenson.info

http://www.stevenson.info