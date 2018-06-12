'Lockdown' Season 3 Is On Its Way – Here's What We Know So Far

Come Monday, July 9, the third season of Mzansi Magic's hit prison drama series "Lockdown" will be back on a TV near you.

The series, a brainchild of Mandla N's production company Black Brain, is set in a women's prison where power and survival mean everything. Shot at Constitution Hill, the show takes viewers into the lives of the inmates of Thabazimbi women's correctional services facility, as they battle the demons that hold them prisoner.



Season 3 also introduces the six more characters played by renowned actors.

U.S. star Tichina Arnolds will play Pauletta Scott, an inmate who is locked up following a business deal that goes wrong with a former business associate.



Mmabatho Montsho makes a TV return to take the role of Phindi Mazibuko, a naïve, idealistic criminal psychologist who believes that all evil can be redeemed.

Award-winning star Thembi Nyandeni will play Phindi's mother — the Minister of Correctional Services. Minister Mazibuko has been assigned to Thabazimbi to get things under control. Mazibuko is hardcore — except when it comes to her daughter Phindi, for whom she will do anything.

Manaka Ranaka will play a serial killer, Zim Zim, who has a fascination with body parts and operating on people.



Dineo Nchabeleng will play Azania, a student activist imprisoned in Thabazimbi along with two fellow activists for arson and malicious damage to national property.

Khulu Skenjana will portray Mingus, a career criminal.

The show makes its return on 8pm on Mzansi Magic (channel 161) — and good news for fans is that its old characters are still a big part of the third season.

