Phetogo Molawa Makes SA Airforce History... Again

Lieutenant-Colonel Phetogo Molawa is the first black person to take command of a South African Airforce (SAAF) installation — and the first woman. She is the new commanding officer of the SAAF base in Port Elizabeth.

A tweet announcing the news was sent on Saturday, when the handover ceremony took place, and it has already been shared more than 2,000 times, while 5,000 people have "liked" it.

My son handing over command in PE SAAF yesterday to not only the first Black, but the first woman! I'm shocked it didn't make more media coverage. She's a great chopper pilot & single mom. Take a bow, Phetogo ('Pets') you're a star. pic.twitter.com/wrSaVEdJd8 — Lucy Lastic (@rosiecrackers) June 9, 2018

Molawa is no stranger to firsts — she also made history by being the first black female helicopter pilot in the SAAF. In 2007, at the age of 21, Molawa showcased her skills to then-deputy minister of defence, Mluleki George, and senior SA National Defence Force generals and media.