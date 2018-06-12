Former Miss South Africa and TV personality Melinda Bam and her husband, Adriaan Bergh's Italian getaway makes us wish we were not here, worrying about what's for supper, traffic and all the day-to-day admin adults have to deal with.
The couple spent some time out in the French Alps in January, they visited Bali in April — and now they're in Positano, a cliffside village on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Melinda, who hosts the show, "Wie's Jou Poppie" on Via, shared snaps of their trip on Instagram — much to our envy.
Here are some of the snaps:
Italy
" Forever is composed of nows" - Emily Dickinson. . . Having a taste of forever here with @adriaanbergh in #positano by just breathing a little deeper and, staring a little longer. . Found the cutest little cafe @caffepositanoristorantebar , that came highly recommended by Donatella, the owner of our villa @casapassalacqua ... such an incredible little gem! 🍋💛🍋. . Yellow pants 1/2 of a gorgeous two piece by @ciska_barnard .... a little #yellow obsessed!. . 🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋. . #positano #positanoitaly #positanocoast #amalficoast #view #villa #amalfi #travel #traveljournal #wanderlust #italy #livetoinspire #inspiretolive #couple #marriedlife #travelblogger #sophialoren #travelfashion #happy #love #life #memories #yellow #happiness #happinesis #sunset #italy
.
Helloooooooooo Positano! The place of Vespa's Love & Lemons!. Can we stay...no really...can we stay here just a while longer!!!. . The Most Picturesque view from our villa @casapassalacqua one of my best finds yet, with @adriaanbergh right here by my side to enjoy a postcard worthy sunset & view! ❤️❤️❤️. These memories make time stand still for just a second longer. . . . Yellow pants 1/2 of a gorgeous two piece by @ciska_barnard .... a little #yellow obsessed!. . 🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋🛵💛🍋. . #positano #positanoitaly #positanocoast #amalficoast #view #villa #amalfi #travel #traveljournal #wanderlust #italy #livetoinspire #inspiretolive #couple #marriedlife #travelblogger #sophialoren #travelfashion #happy #love #life #memories #yellow #happiness #happinesis #sunset #italy
Bali
.
French Alps
Blessed are those who trust in the Lord! (Jer 17:17). Praise the Lord for a remarkable 2017. I know 2018 will be even more prosperous, for those who put their trust in the Lord! My vroutjie @melindabam dankie vir die ongelooflike vrou wat jy vir my is, ek weet 2018 gaan ons nog meer Jesus se liefde, vrede, vreugde, goedheid, guns, seen, wysheid en genade ervaar! #blessed #blessup #happiness #prosperous
.
Even us we want a holiday now!