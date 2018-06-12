Former Miss South Africa and TV personality Melinda Bam and her husband, Adriaan Bergh's Italian getaway makes us wish we were not here, worrying about what's for supper, traffic and all the day-to-day admin adults have to deal with.

The couple spent some time out in the French Alps in January, they visited Bali in April — and now they're in Positano, a cliffside village on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Melinda, who hosts the show, "Wie's Jou Poppie" on Via, shared snaps of their trip on Instagram — much to our envy.

Here are some of the snaps:

Italy

.

Bali

.

French Alps

.

Even us we want a holiday now!