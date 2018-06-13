Americans Trolled Da Les, And Mzansi (Kinda) Came To The Rescue

Local rapper Da Les recently attended the NBA finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in Ohio, U.S., with TV presenter Scoop Makhathini.

Da Les attended the event dressed in full Cavaliers gear, which Slam Magazine found amusing.

Whose mans pulled up in the head-to-toe LeBron fit? 👑 pic.twitter.com/HDmFDZ1dl7 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 9, 2018

Assuming that the publication, dubbed the "Basketball Bible", did not have an idea who the "Lifestyle" hitmaker was, some South Africans took it upon themselves to help by bringing that fact to the attention of American Twitter.

READ: Someone Please Tell This American Mag We're Over That Shamiso And Quavo 'Scandal'

Many immediately condemned the trolls in true Mzansi style.

Leave Da LES alone, he just thought he'd dressed appropriately like Americans do when they come this side. pic.twitter.com/o1g77UIqU7 — شون (@Tioranta) June 9, 2018

South Africa's very own @2freshLES,He is got the best seat only white people get in USA 😂😂😂👐👐We talking Money — I hate being Bi-Polar, it's awesome 💉💊🌡️ (@Keith_Wavvy) June 9, 2018

That is the North God. Legend of the game, Da Les. Mr @2freshLES himself! I hope LeBron asked for a selfie!!!

Any slander towards him with not be tolerated!

🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/thWYLUK9Io — Jesse (@JayFromVenda) June 9, 2018

I really hope Americans realise who Da Les is.. Stumble onto his music and he pops.. Man's makes good music. — Pay Nelawa (@KeKatli) June 9, 2018

After defending him, Mzansi Twitter had some fun of their own. Also, the reactions are hilarious.

Da Les must be recalled from the US. He's bringing the whole country into disrepute. pic.twitter.com/Iyp2zmi3dI — #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) June 9, 2018

So Da LES is being roasted in 🇺🇸. Yhoo ku tough pic.twitter.com/NnUPyhZzZk — Cyaah_SA 🇿🇦 (@Cyaah_01) June 9, 2018

Hold up, wasn't he born in Houston Texas? He's one of their own. We're not defending him, we're sending him back. Back to sender😂😂 — AfricanCitizen (@nqa595) June 9, 2018

Nah...that ninja didn't tell us where he was going — الحمد سنة ككك (@bronmap) June 9, 2018

That fanny pack tho, gonna be a little tough defending that.. pic.twitter.com/nLxpJ7Yt8G — The Enemy (@Tshxpo) June 9, 2018

So basically,