    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/06/2018 16:18 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Americans Trolled Da Les, And Mzansi (Kinda) Came To The Rescue

    'Leave our North God alone', says SA Twitter...

    DaLes/Instagram
    Da Les.

    Local rapper Da Les recently attended the NBA finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in Ohio, U.S., with TV presenter Scoop Makhathini.

    Da Les attended the event dressed in full Cavaliers gear, which Slam Magazine found amusing.

    Assuming that the publication, dubbed the "Basketball Bible", did not have an idea who the "Lifestyle" hitmaker was, some South Africans took it upon themselves to help by bringing that fact to the attention of American Twitter.

    READ: Someone Please Tell This American Mag We're Over That Shamiso And Quavo 'Scandal'

    Many immediately condemned the trolls in true Mzansi style.

    After defending him, Mzansi Twitter had some fun of their own. Also, the reactions are hilarious.

    So basically,

