'Hope For Winter' Project Aims To Keep SA Warm

The nationwide project Hope For Winter started this month to gather warm winter clothes, blankets and nonperishable food for the less fortunate.

"The cold winter months in our country remain particularly challenging for poor families and the homeless person on the street. There is a great need for shelter, warm clothes and food. With the Hope for Winter campaign, we try to address this in a practical way," said Mould Empower Serve (MES) CEO, Reverend Alan Childs.

On behalf of all participating welfare organisations and churches, I would like to encourage you to help strengthen our hands this winter by getting involved in social relief where it is needed. Together, we can make hope a reality.

This countrywide project, now in its 18th year of existence, is run by MES and its partners.

The focus of the project is on cities such as Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein, and smaller towns within SA.

Last year, more than 4,000 blankets and almost 1,500 beanies were collected through the campaign.

Approximately 5,000 shopping bags were filled with a variety of clothing items and non-perishables, while 2,709 were provided with shelter.

