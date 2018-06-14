7 Tweets From Lvovo Derrango This Week That Will Make You Go SMH

Award-winning kwaito star Lvovo Derrango is gearing up to drop new music and has announced that come June 29 a new single, "Iyavaya" featuring Dr Malinga will be released.

Brand new single dropping 29 June! Feat @drmalinga 📍 pic.twitter.com/I0zBMVZLfz — Lvovo Derrango (@LvovoSA) June 13, 2018

In the build-up, Lvovo returned to Twitter this week with a bang; well, sort of. From tweets about dating to body image and his dream bae, Lvovo did not hold back. He even (kinda) dropped some pearls of wisdom while he was at it.

Here are some of the tweets.

No time for body-shamers:

Ey siyavelelwa kodwa thina izidudla😂 ya ngisho unga Tweet-a "I wanna get married now" someone will just say "njengoba umkhulu kanje uzoshada bani?" Ingenaphi nje i-weight lapho?!😂😂 I fee sorry for far people with little self-esteem yall go through the most 😞 — Lvovo Derrango (@LvovoSA) June 12, 2018

Kodwa ke I'm the sexiest Sdudla in SA. Like I can dance and I know how to treat a lady and I make nice music. Kahle kahle I should be the president of iy Dudla — Lvovo Derrango (@LvovoSA) June 12, 2018

In came Thick Leeyonce:

Out of the blue, Lvovo reached out to plus-size model and photographer, Thick Leeyonce on the timeline.

Goodnight my size @ThickLeeyonce ungiphuphe❤️❤️❤️ — Lvovo Derrango (@LvovoSA) June 12, 2018

Her response did not inspire any hope for Lvovo's aspirations.

Shortly after, she tweeted how much she loves her boyfriend who makes her laugh.

(NOTE: The tweet was not embedded as it contains language some may find offensive)

I see what you did there pic.twitter.com/eglTZCHRHN — Nolwazi Zwane♥ (@Nselezi) June 13, 2018

But Lvovo did not recognise.

Good morning 😘😘😘 @ThickLeeyonce and the rest of you on this App — Lvovo Derrango (@LvovoSA) June 13, 2018

Self-love:

On Wednesday he tweeted about a particularly sexy part of his body.

Hayi kodwa fusegani I have Sexy lips Shuuuuuuuu😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yP5GYBKELW — Lvovo Derrango (@LvovoSA) June 13, 2018



Lvovo also believes his upcoming song has already booked a spot on the "Song of the year list" even before it drops.

Guess only time will tell...