    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/06/2018 12:19 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    7 Tweets From Lvovo Derrango This Week That Will Make You Go SMH

    His new single drops on June 29.

    LvovoDerrango/Instagram
    Lvovo Derrango.

    Award-winning kwaito star Lvovo Derrango is gearing up to drop new music and has announced that come June 29 a new single, "Iyavaya" featuring Dr Malinga will be released.

    In the build-up, Lvovo returned to Twitter this week with a bang; well, sort of. From tweets about dating to body image and his dream bae, Lvovo did not hold back. He even (kinda) dropped some pearls of wisdom while he was at it.

    Here are some of the tweets.

    No time for body-shamers:

    In came Thick Leeyonce:

    Out of the blue, Lvovo reached out to plus-size model and photographer, Thick Leeyonce on the timeline.

    Her response did not inspire any hope for Lvovo's aspirations.

    Shortly after, she tweeted how much she loves her boyfriend who makes her laugh.
    (NOTE: The tweet was not embedded as it contains language some may find offensive)

    But Lvovo did not recognise.

    Self-love:

    On Wednesday he tweeted about a particularly sexy part of his body.


    Lvovo also believes his upcoming song has already booked a spot on the "Song of the year list" even before it drops.

    Guess only time will tell...

