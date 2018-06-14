The latest exhibition by the Gallery One 11 addresses the stigmas and archaic beliefs related to sex and how people are slowly moving away from them.

The exhibition brings to light artworks previously censored or ultimately challenged because they went against the grain.

Lizza Littlewort, Guto Bussab and Philipp Pieroth have showcased their bold and thought-provoking work, which looks to change people's attitude about sex, along with other artists.

The exhibition is showing at the gallery until June 20.

https://www.galleryone11.com/

