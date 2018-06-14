Google Search For 'SA Squatter Camps' Reveals Mostly Poor Whites

Social media users are questioning why the results of a Google search for "squatter camps in South Africa" mostly shows impoverished white citizens.

When you type the phrase into Google's search box and click on the images tab, pictures which feature most prominently show white South Africans in informal settlements.

When you type the phrase into the search engine and select the "All" category, the first page of results only include news articles on white South Africans living in so-called squatter camps.

The prominence of white "squatters" on Google's search stands in stark contrast to the millions of black South Africans who live in such conditions.

According to AfricaCheck, which in an article in 2013 released a report dispelling claims that 400,000 white citizens lived in abject poverty, and quoted Statistics South Africa's 2011 General Household Survey, just over 1.6-million households living in these "informal dwellings" were defined as "black African". According to the survey, only about 98,000 Asian, coloured and white households lived in "informal dwellings" of any kind.

Social media users questioned why black South Africans living in informal settlements were not represented in the search.

You are missing the point. If I Google squatter camps in South Africa I should see a real picture of South Africa. This picture implies that only white people lives in such areas and it's showing it to the world. This is a misrepresentation . — Hope (@hopenkoana) June 14, 2018

Comrades please Google "Squatter camps or skwatta camps in South Africa" Google will give you results showing white skwatta camps where white people live. As an outsider u would swear there is no black suffering in SA. This is sick. Imperialism doing the most to stop Land return — ZaneleLwana (@ZaneleLwana) June 14, 2018

This white squatter camp thing Lmfaoo some folks just love to be offended — AfcZane 🇿🇦 (@AfcZane_) June 14, 2018