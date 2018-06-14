It's Youth Month, But Where In The World Is Collen Maine? *crickets*

The ANC's Youth League and its president, Collen Maine, have been exceptionally quiet in the lead-up to Youth Day on June 16.

Aside from an appearance on television, senior members of the organisation at national level have been mostly silent during a month that celebrates their constituency and pays tribute to the struggles of the youth during apartheid.

More so in the case of its president.

Maine was last spotted earlier this month at a birthday celebration for struggle stalwart, Andrew Mlangeni.

Before that, Maine maintained his distance from the public spotlight since his controversial comments at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April. At the service, Maine accused North West premier Supra Mahumapelo of introducing him to the Gupta family, comments which landed him in hot water with some members of his organisation.

Two weeks into Youth Month, the ANCYL's national branch has not held any events or penned a single press release on their website.

Its last press release was dated May 23 and expressed the ANCYL's concern over negotiations between government and the labour sector. On June 5, it published its guidelines for its upcoming conference.

ANCYL STATEMENT ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING STAND-OFF BETWEEN LABOUR AND GOVERNMENT



23 May 2018



The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) is deeply concerned about latest developments in relation to... https://t.co/cCImSuPC8h — ANCYL (@ANCYLhq) May 23, 2018

To view the ANCYL Guidelines for the 26th Congress, click on the link belowhttps://t.co/8HyVE8L4fC — ANCYL (@ANCYLhq) June 5, 2018

ANCYL spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said the organisation has four events planned for Youth Month.

A rally will be held in Mpumalanga on June 23 and a dialogue on youth empowerment and employment is also expected this month, although a venue and date have not been confirmed. The other two events will be held at a provincial level.

He said members of the League will also commemorate Youth Day at official ANC events on the day.

Explaining Maine's absence from the spotlight, Mkhize said the organisation's president has been preparing for its elective conference.

"Not all the meetings Maine attends will be in the public. He is dealing with preparations for the conference. He will be there for our rally in Mpumalanga. He is handling organisational matters which are not necessarily matters in the public spotlight," Mkhize said.