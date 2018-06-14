Jo-Ann Strauss Makes Pregnancy Look Like A Walk In The Park

It's not too long now before media personality Jo-Ann Strauss welcomes her third child with her husband and orthopaedic surgeon, Michael Held.
Jo-Ann has shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram since announcing the news on the app months ago. The former Miss South Africa recently celebrated her baby shower looking pretty in pink also revealing that they were expecting a girl.
We cannot help but wonder how she manages to effortlessly glow in those gorgeous gowns while also mothering a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.
Who run the world? Girls! And in a few weeks time, we'll have two and a strong big brother to help look after his sisters. Had the most beautiful babyshower at @belmondmountnelsonhotel yesterday. Such a perfect morning! The flowers were by @blomstories - if you want the most incredible floral fantasies, Ilse is your lady 😍😍😍 thank you @nixstowephotography for capturing all the pics! #babygirl #maternitystyle #momstobe #babybump #girlonboard #icantfeelmyankles #pregnancy #modernmommy #mountnelson #mothercity #capetown #motherdaughter #gucci #naturalcurls #blomstories #justonebabyinmytummysodontaskifitstwinscositmakesmefeelbiggerthaniamandifeelhuge
Being able to become a mother is a blessing I never take for granted. It's a journey that takes longer than expected for some and happens in unexpected ways for others. For me, pregnancy means 9 months of constant nausea and feeling anything but glamorous so the #wearemore campaign with the @lux_southafrica family was a wonderful escape with an incredible sisterhood 😍 #houseoflux #maternityshoot styled by @rich_mnisi hair by @saadique make-up @nthatomashishi @bevthemakeupartist #MothersMay #momsofinstagram #7months #pregnancy #motherhood
"There will always be rocks in the road ahead of us. Stand through life firm as a rock in the sea, undisturbed and unmoved by its ever-rising waves. A rock is a great master of life. Stand up like a mountain; have faith like a rock; love like an avalanche." #maternityshoot #momofthreetobe reflections #mothercity #mothersmay
