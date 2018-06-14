Jo-Ann Strauss Makes Pregnancy Look Like A Walk In The Park

It's not too long now before media personality Jo-Ann Strauss welcomes her third child with her husband and orthopaedic surgeon, Michael Held.

Jo-Ann has shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram since announcing the news on the app months ago. The former Miss South Africa recently celebrated her baby shower looking pretty in pink also revealing that they were expecting a girl.

We cannot help but wonder how she manages to effortlessly glow in those gorgeous gowns while also mothering a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

.

.

.



In the meantime, you'll find us here.