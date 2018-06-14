One Of These Three Men Could Be The Next WC Premier When Zille Goes

As Western Cape premier Helen Zille prepares to step down, three senior members of her cabinet are reportedly expected to raise their hands to take over from her. According to Times Select, Western Cape DA leader and human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, finance MEC Ivan Meyer and economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde are expected to put their names forward when nomination processes open up next week.

Zille is finished her second term as premier and cannot serve for a third.

Winde confirmed to Times Select that he would "put my hat in the ring". Madikizela reportedly said he had discussed the possibility with some people in the DA.

He reportedly said it was important that the next premier is someone "who really can identify with a number of issues that we are facing, and particularly social ills."

Meyer reportedly said he would consult his family before deciding whether or not to run.

Zille's term as premier has reportedly seen her hold enormous sway in the party despite having stepped down from decision-making structures.

In 2017, it emerged that Zille had been asked to resign as premier when she was suspended by the DA in the wake of her colonialism tweets saga. According to the Cape Times, Zille refused. She was suspended from party activities after her tweets, in which she said not all aspects of the legacy of colonialism were bad. She later apologised for causing offence.

According to the Financial Mail, Zille was instructed to only discuss matters pertaining to her premiership in public, in the wake of the tweets debacle. All communication on party matters must be approved by the DA's leadership, according to the report.