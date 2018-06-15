Azania Mosaka's Guestlist For Her First Week On 'Real Talk' Is A Must-See

Broadcaster and talk radio host Azania Mosaka will, come Monday, take over the reigns as the new host for "Real Talk on SABC3".

On Thursday the channel released the list of guests who will be interviewed on the show next week and it's a must-see.

For her debut as the official host, Azania will host media personality and reality TV star Bonang Matheba.

On Tuesday, DJ Zinhle together with her friend a life coach, Nokubonga Mbanga will be on the show talking about their new self-help book, "Meeting Your Power," aimed to reignite the power within every woman to step into their starring roles unapologetically so.

Award-winning musician and entertainer Lady Zamar will be the guest on Wednesday.

On Thursday, rapper Kwesta will be on the hot seat talking about dropping out of school at the age of 16 to pursue a music career and his journey as a young dad. In honour of Youth Month, Kwesta will share his take on the current mental state of the youth and how music can be used to propel the consciousness of young people.

Mshoza will be on the show on Friday. She will open up about her alleged abuse at the hands of her husband. The Kwaito singer is reportedly working on her come back and she will also talk about that during her interview.

Azania was appointed as the official host following the resignation of her predecessor, Anele Mdoda who hosted the show for four seasons.

In 2016, Anele and the team took home an award at the South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) for Best Talk Show.

Azania said she's excited about her new role.

"I aim to engage in conversations that encourage people to dream, motivating young girls and young women as well as reinvigorating the audience while reminding them of their hopes and aspirations." enthused Azania Mosaka of her new role," she said in a statement.