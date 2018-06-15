Best Of Videos: The Week That Was

The week has been very cold, with the temperatures around 16 degrees, but that did not stop HuffPost SA from delivering the best visual content. This week saw the cash-in-transit workers taking to the streets of Johannesburg demanding better security as they move the country' money. We asked people who the public protector, is and we met a woman who is on the journey to open a black women--owned bank. Enjoy the recap of the week.

1. Cash-In-Transit Workers Have Had Enough

Cash-in-transit workers are protesting the heists rocking their industry. HuffPost asked the workers what more could be done to ensure their safety in the workplace.

2. What You Need To Know Before Your Child Goes To #WinterInitiation School

According to the CRL Rights Commission, 774 initiates died across eight provinces between 2006 and 2016. An app has been developed by City Press to assist parents in linking the initiate to the right legal initiation school.

3. Who Is The Public Protector? We Ask South Africans, And The Responses Are Priceless

Will the real public protector please stand up?

4. Why Black-Owned Banks Are Needed In SA

Nthabeleng Likotsi, the co-founder of Young Women in Business Network, tells us why South Africa needs to invest in black-owned banks — and how she hopes to become the first black woman co-owner of one.

5. Does Your Partner Know How Much You Earn? If Not, Should They Find Out?

Keeping secrets to surprise someone is good, but not disclosing your salary to your partner isn't. John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, explains why it is important that partners disclose their salaries.

6. Ouch! Little Girl Is Due For Her Vaccine, But She's Not Having It...

A little girl named Imani was due for a vaccination — watch her over-the-top reaction to the dreaded needle.

7. Zonke Talks About Her Role In Fighting Women And Child Abuse

Singer and producer Zonke gave us insight on how women should use any platform to speak out when they are being abused.