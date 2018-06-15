EDITION
    • IMPACT
    15/06/2018 13:46 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Super-Dad Not Deterred By Losing Limbs

    This Twitter Story Is just Too Special 💖

    Twitter.com

    Millions of South Africans will be celebrating Father's Day this weekend with messages of love and appreciation to their daddies, uncles and grandfathers. A competition has also been doing the rounds in which people have to say why their dads are so amazing. The responses have been phenomenal and the stories powerful and heart-warming.

    Twitter user @TKSavage6 says her father lost his hands while on the job in the 1980s, but continues to do a full-time job and support the family.

    The tweet had more than 1,000 retweets and about 6,300 likes. Most lauded @TKSavage6's father for inspiring them.

