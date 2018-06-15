Super-Dad Not Deterred By Losing Limbs

Millions of South Africans will be celebrating Father's Day this weekend with messages of love and appreciation to their daddies, uncles and grandfathers. A competition has also been doing the rounds in which people have to say why their dads are so amazing. The responses have been phenomenal and the stories powerful and heart-warming.

Twitter user @TKSavage6 says her father lost his hands while on the job in the 1980s, but continues to do a full-time job and support the family.

My father lost his hands while at work around 80s.He builds houses for people and he is very good and it has beem his full time job.We now live in a nine roomed big house .He bought himself an Opel Astra but bro drives it.He pays my accomodation fees.#DovesBestDad #Isithembiso pic.twitter.com/DMsUN49tr9 — 🎉🎀21 June👑🌹 (@TKSavage6) June 12, 2018

The tweet had more than 1,000 retweets and about 6,300 likes. Most lauded @TKSavage6's father for inspiring them.

Much respect for you...

You managed to accept your father as he is and you proud to show him to the world using the term "MY FATHER"....

Others are ashamed to show their parents to world once the got seriously injured such as leg break or burning....



God bless you.👊 pic.twitter.com/J3r4D9tFnP — Andile-Gucci (@andile_gucci) June 13, 2018

Wow👏👏This reminds me of my grandfather,,his hands were worse but he used to fix everything. — it's a Boy🙏 ❤️😍🤗🏂 (@baccpho) June 12, 2018

God blessed you with phenomenal father,wow 😢 pic.twitter.com/A8ntLa8srI — kay☆☆☆M (@Khutso_mash) June 12, 2018

Give dat man a bells pic.twitter.com/GHSBwtna6Z — Kananelo (@Kananel11535217) June 12, 2018