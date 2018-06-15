What People Think Of AKA's 'Touch My Blood' So Far

AKA released what he has called his "most vulnerable" album to date on Friday, and if the reactions are anything to go by, "Touch My Blood" has hit the right note with his fans.

In a previous interview with HuffPost, AKA said he wanted the album to reflect the happier and more positive space he was in.

"It's called 'Touch My Blood' because I want people to understand my growth and to feel what kind of trials and tribulations I have been through. I also wanted people to feel and connect with the music. My happiness and growth will really come through in the music," he told HuffPost.

Read: AKA's 'Touch My Blood': These Are The Standout Lyrics And Quotes

Prior to the release of the album, AKA announced that "Touch My Blood", his fourth offering in just three years, would be his last album, citing other business ventures as the reason.

Reacting to the album, his fans gave it the thumbs up.

Guys Touch My Blood is the future, well done @akaworldwide and those that helped to make this album a success. s/o to @JRafrika — Thabang Mmola (@Thabangmmola) June 15, 2018

I've wait for over 5years to get this album from MEGA! Five!And its been worth it! Every song speaks!! I do not care what the haters say but #Touchmyblood is a CLASSIC!! Zone got me in chestpains 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MhKNIpDCWU — NDINGALINDA 👑 (@nickpagemat) June 15, 2018

Personally I think we can't deny or ignore the fact that @akaworldwide is f*cking the game up.

Man I don't gave a f* what you say. #TouchMyBlood @BeamGroup_ pic.twitter.com/U7XyFcUMUU — #TouchMyBlood (@kingIsaac_T) June 14, 2018

Not everyone sang its praises though.

I tried listening to Touch My Blood but the album is not even lukewarm especially by AKA standards. Fela In Versace is a nice tune but the raps are still wack. — ZuluWithDaNgudHair (@Mzombe) June 15, 2018

Oooh and the Naija influences he has on "Fela in Versace" warrants a heart ❤️ from me. Touch My Blood overall is okay...Not wow just okay...I dont think this should be his last album though. — Mathapelo Matloha 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Macpray) June 15, 2018

The album is available at all music stores and on digital platforms.