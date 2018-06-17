Report: Transnet Should Lay Criminal Charges Against Brian Molefe

According to recommendations in a draft report compiled by Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys, Transnet should lay corruption charges against four key players relating to state capture.

According to City Press, the former Transnet group chief executive Brian Molefe, former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, board subcommittee chairperson Iqbal Sharma and Gupta ally Salim Essa have been fingered in the case.

The report suggests that Transnet pursue Molefe to repay money that the company lost because he allegedly misled the board about why the cost of the tender to build 1,064 locomotives rocketed from R38.6-billion to R54-billion. The tender allowed Gupta-linked companies to loot billions of rands from the state.

It also found a that the R15.4-billion increase in the cost of the tender "appears inexplicable, unreasonable and excessive".

The report, which was allegedly delivered to the new Transnet board a week ago, found that Molefe further "misled" the board into believing that it did not have to inform then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba about the rocketing cost of the deal or seek his approval, which was "completely incorrect".

It also reveals that seven laptops that were supposed to be used for the tender evaluation process had gone missing.