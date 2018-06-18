Beast Mode: Tendai Mtawarira Makes It Into The Prestigious 100 Club 🇿🇦

Go Bokke!

Tendai Mtawarira, the man known to legions of fans as "Beast" — or, whenever he touches the ball in a match, more likely as "Beeeeeast!" — entered the history book on Saturday when he became only the sixth Springbok to make 100 appearances for South Africa's national rugby team. To put a cherry on top, the Boks beat England 23-12 in Bloemfontein.

It has been a really great night. I'd like to thank all of South Africa for supporting me throughout my career. I'm very happy.

The prestigious 100 club comprises a group of elite players to don the green and gold in the past few decades. "Beast" follows in the footsteps of Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

Getty Images BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 16: Tendai Mtawarira of the Springboks poses with his family during the 2018 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and England at Toyota Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Speaking in the post-match interview, after the Boks had sealed the Test series against England 2-0 with a Test to play, he said: "It has been a really great night. I'd like to thank all of South Africa for supporting me throughout my career. I'm very happy."

The win completed an unforgettable week, said Mtawarira — he'd received a surprise phone call from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

Steve Haag via Getty Images

The Zimbabwean-born Bok became the first prop to be a centenarian, and his sheer power and brute force has made him one of the most renowned players in his position.

His power was there for all to witness back in 2016, when Mtawarira held up 2.04m, 123kg Eben Etzebeth after he mistimed a jump for the ball in the Rugby Championship match against Argentina.

Halala to Beast, for making it into the 100 club!