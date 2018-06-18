Faka's Music Used In Versace Runway Show

This was a big weekend for Africans and fashion — music duo Faka had their music played at a Versace show. Thato Ramaisa (Fela Gucci) and Buyani Duma (Desire Marea) make art through the media of music, live performance, literature and photography.

Their proudly South African music from their "Amaqhawe" EP was blasting while the likes of Kendall Jenner walked the runway at Spring/Summer19 show in Milan.

They were not only invited into the late Gianni Versace's Milan home to meet with Donatella Versace, they were also dressed by the fashion icon and had front-row seats at the show.

Social media went wild when news broke that the two were rubbing shoulders with one of the world's most renowned designers.

I need that picture of @FelaGucci & @DesireMarea with Donatella as a holographic gold framed piece like the ones of Krishna and Mandela. — Rosie Parade (@cocolovesdanger) June 17, 2018

Queer people are doing big things out here. Hella inspired by the moves made by @FelaGucci and @DesireMarea. Doors opened for likes of myself @Mr_Allofit@sandiblouse and @FreshByCaddy.



We are all adding to history in our own way. — RT The Pinned Tweet (@Gyre_SA) June 17, 2018

Guise! (Yes we say guise now thanks @FelaGucci) Kendal Jenner's stories FAKA playing in the background as she walks the Versace show.. IS NOT CASUAL. That shit is beyond epic. — 💎BEE DIAMONDHEAD💎 (@BEEDIAMONDHEAD) June 17, 2018