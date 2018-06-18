EDITION
    • HALALA
    18/06/2018 16:49 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Faka's Music Used In Versace Runway Show

    Social media went wild when news broke that the two were rubbing shoulders with one of the world's most renowned designers.

    Nick Widmer
    Thato Ramaisa (Fela Gucci) and Buyani Duma (Desire Marea).

    This was a big weekend for Africans and fashion — music duo Faka had their music played at a Versace show. Thato Ramaisa (Fela Gucci) and Buyani Duma (Desire Marea) make art through the media of music, live performance, literature and photography.

    Their proudly South African music from their "Amaqhawe" EP was blasting while the likes of Kendall Jenner walked the runway at Spring/Summer19 show in Milan.

    They were not only invited into the late Gianni Versace's Milan home to meet with Donatella Versace, they were also dressed by the fashion icon and had front-row seats at the show.

    Social media went wild when news broke that the two were rubbing shoulders with one of the world's most renowned designers.

