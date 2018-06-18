In Pictures: Wizkid Walks For Dolce & Gabbana

Wizkid walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on June 16 2018 in Milan, Italy.
This weekend saw Nigerian superstar musician Wizkid doing his thing on the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk. Starboy rocked a chic black suit with gold embellishments paired with snazzy formal shoes for the top designer at the Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019.
He also shared a stage with supermodel Naomi Campbell, and pictures of the pair together have been all over social media.