In Pictures: Wizkid Walks For Dolce & Gabbana

This weekend saw Nigerian superstar musician Wizkid doing his thing on the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk. Starboy rocked a chic black suit with gold embellishments paired with snazzy formal shoes for the top designer at the Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019.

He also shared a stage with supermodel Naomi Campbell, and pictures of the pair together have been all over social media.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Wizkid walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on June 16 2018 in Milan, Italy.

