    • HALALA
    18/06/2018 14:22 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    In Pictures: Wizkid Walks For Dolce & Gabbana

    The Nigerian music star has added 'catwalk model' to his CV... 🇳🇬

    Getty Images
    Wizkid walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on June 16 2018 in Milan, Italy.

    This weekend saw Nigerian superstar musician Wizkid doing his thing on the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk. Starboy rocked a chic black suit with gold embellishments paired with snazzy formal shoes for the top designer at the Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019.

    He also shared a stage with supermodel Naomi Campbell, and pictures of the pair together have been all over social media.

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Wizkid walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on June 16 2018 in Milan, Italy.

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 16: Wizkid walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on June 16, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

    @dolcegabbana @stefanogabbana ❤️🦅

    A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

    💧

    A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

    💧❄️

    A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

    STARBOY 4 @dolcegabbana ! @stefanogabbana ❤️🦅🌹🇳🇬🇮🇹

    A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

    Starboy 4 @dolcegabbana ❤️🌹🦅🇳🇬

    A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

    @dolcegabbana ❤️❤️🦅🌹

    A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

