    18/06/2018 10:37 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    No Surprise: Malema Says The Majority Of Indians Are Racist And Twitter Goes Ballistic

    This is what tweeps are saying about Juju's latest attack on Indians.

    "The majority of Indians are racist. I'm not saying all; I'm saying 'majority'..." — those were the words of EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday. He was speaking at a Youth Day event at Matlosana Stadium in Klerksdorp, North West.

    Twice in the space of as many weeks, high-ranking EFF leaders have made racist allegations about Indian South Africans — a fortnight ago, the party's chief whip in Parliament, Floyd Shivambu, attacked Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat, claiming he is "not African".

    Twitter, as usual, was full of controversial responses — both condemning Malema's race-baiting, and supporting it.

