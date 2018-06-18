Shashi Naidoo Called Gaza A Sh*thole Country. Here's How It Came Back To Bite Her

shashi/Instagram

We bet Shashi Naidoo was not ready for the storm she was about to start when she took to Instagram this weekend to call Gaza a sh*thole "country".

Because of her comments, Shashi has reportedly already lost followers on Instagram. Her posts did not only cause outrage on social media, some of the brands associated with Shashi soon distanced themselves from her comments and her.

.@SHASHINAIDOO has lost 3000 followers and deleted 13 posts since last night. Too bad she can't delete all the screenshots. #unfollowshashi pic.twitter.com/E3UBP2s0mp — zaahira hassim (@zaa_hv_ira) June 17, 2018

Adila Dhorat of Lil Jewels released a statement saying she'd withdrawn Shashi as a brand ambassador for her line. Adila said she would not accept any form of inhumanity.



But entertainment commentator Phil Mphela does not believe it will be the end of her.

"Shashi's celebrity is not [that] of an A-lister. I think the biggest hit will be on her businesses. Plus it's not like she was on a current hit show or anything like that. Yeah, she lost a few followers and has been dropped by a brand but she will bounce back," Phil said.

He said although he believes the posts may have been a mistake, her comments were a thought-out "essay" on the issue.

"We are all in this business just one tweet away from being vilified or burnt at a stake. For that, I can sympathise with Shashi. We are all fallible but there are consequences and she is experiencing it," he told HuffPost.

Asked whether she can redeem herself, Phil said South Africans are very forgiving.

"She will be okay. This, like many other controversies, will blow over. I don't think she will hold the same esteem with the Muslim community any more, but she will bounce back, he said.

What happened:

On Youth Day, Shashi — who was in Ibiza — posted a photo of herself and renowned DJ Black Coffee in Ibiza. One of her followers criticised Black Coffee for his performance in Tel Aviv earlier this year. In April, Black Coffee found himself at the centre of a storm after performing in Israel. At the time, he said he was just an entertainer trying to feed his family and not a political party.

Defending Black Coffee, Shashi penned a lengthy rant on the comments section on Instagram.

Look at these posts made by @SHASHINAIDOO on Instagram about Palestine. She also says Gaza is a "shithole." Shashni has since apologized and deleted the posts. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/nzYVs8J23D — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 16, 2018

She soon deleted the comments and apologised.

Her apology drips with reverse psychology. She apologises to muslims of S.A and not for her lack of empathy to Palestine and the diverse religions that is contained therein.Your money may buy you beauty, pity your money cannot buy you humanity. #palestinewillbefree #Shashinaidoo pic.twitter.com/Wt4j9LNkwA — Azraa Alli ♡ (@Azzy_27) June 16, 2018

Haibo and this apology video from Shashi Naidoo pic.twitter.com/rb8NIbpUDq — Mkabayi Wasebukhosini 👑 (@KINGAya_) June 16, 2018

The apology was also later deleted.

Glampalm Africa said Shashi's statements did not reflect its position and also distanced itself from her opinions regarding Gaza.





People did not buy it.

shashi naidoo is cancelled, wow — naadirah 🐢 (@_Naadirah) June 16, 2018

Crocodile tears @SHASHINAIDOO but you so passionately stated that "Gaza is a shithole of immense proportions". YOU EVEN HAD A THREE POINT PLAN. Go, get lost. — MehreenJK (@MehreenKhoie) June 16, 2018