WATCH: Riky Rick Delivers A Goosebumps-Inducing Performance Ahead Of 'Retirement'

When rapper Riky Rick took to the stage at the SA's Most Wanted Youth Celebration concert this weekend, he delivered no less than the electrifying performance he's known for — except that this was his last for a while.

In May, the star announced that he was going into retirement to spend time with his family and find himself again. Although at the time he'd said his performance at the Back To The City concert would be his last, Riky pulled up at Saturday's concert; a Youth Day celebration hosted by Cassper Nyovest.

The show took place at Pretoria's Sun Arena in the Time Square casino complex, which has the capacity to host 8,500 seated guests and 10,000 people for a standing concert. According to Cassper, the venue was sold out.

Riky took to social media to thank his fans for their support throughout his career. He accompanied the post with beautiful video of highlights from his performance. Watch it below:

This chapter of my life has been truly amazing. We've been written off so many times but every time we we get together we create magic, and for that I wanna thank all the real fans. Without you none of this would've be possible. I LOVE YOU ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7HeHabKy1U — #StayShining (@rikyrickworld) June 16, 2018



Riky may be officially "gone", but he'll be back on stage come September — perhaps someone should explain the difference between "retirement" and "a sabbatical" to him?

I missed the #SAsMostWantedYouthCelebration cause mom is sick n I gave my ticket away😭I guess IM waiting will September to see this again pic.twitter.com/w2kRxfNMXG — Owethu_Sonke (@papi107_082) June 16, 2018

Fans lauded him for his talent as a performer and wished him well during his time off.

He is easily one of the best live performers in this country — Stiff Khomphela (@Dasshius) June 17, 2018

The best performer in South Africa😭😭 don't try argue , this video says it all ...Wow !!! — 達 心鄈日🔴🗣 (@tooslow_yt) June 16, 2018

One of Best the performance I 've ever seen...Makhado is life✋🔥👑 — My love for my Family& God 😭❤😇 (@97_Nolo) June 16, 2018