EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/06/2018 15:15 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    WATCH: Riky Rick Delivers A Goosebumps-Inducing Performance Ahead Of 'Retirement'

    'This chapter of my life has been truly amazing.'

    RikyRick/Instagram
    Riky Rick.

    When rapper Riky Rick took to the stage at the SA's Most Wanted Youth Celebration concert this weekend, he delivered no less than the electrifying performance he's known for — except that this was his last for a while.

    In May, the star announced that he was going into retirement to spend time with his family and find himself again. Although at the time he'd said his performance at the Back To The City concert would be his last, Riky pulled up at Saturday's concert; a Youth Day celebration hosted by Cassper Nyovest.

    READ: Everyone Just Wants To Hug Riky Rick After His Retirement Announcement

    The show took place at Pretoria's Sun Arena in the Time Square casino complex, which has the capacity to host 8,500 seated guests and 10,000 people for a standing concert. According to Cassper, the venue was sold out.

    Riky took to social media to thank his fans for their support throughout his career. He accompanied the post with beautiful video of highlights from his performance. Watch it below:


    Riky may be officially "gone", but he'll be back on stage come September — perhaps someone should explain the difference between "retirement" and "a sabbatical" to him?

    Fans lauded him for his talent as a performer and wished him well during his time off.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentretirementRiky Ricksabbatical