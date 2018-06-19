African Teams 0/4 – But Senegal Looking To Register Africa's First Win In The FWC 🇸🇳

The opening round of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia has been a dismal one from an African point of view — four of the continent's five teams in the tournament lost their opening matches — and to make matters worse, they only managed to garner a single goal between them.

Senegal, however, have yet to play their opening match — so we're hoping they fly Africa's flag high when they take on Poland, and perhaps register the continent's first win in the 2018 tournament.

Led by the mercurial Sadio Mane, Senegal will be in action today against European side Poland, with kickoff scheduled at 5.00pm.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

If there is any African team capable of pulling a major upset in a World Cup, it's the Lions of Teranga. Their 2002 heroics saw them eliminate then-defending champions France and make it all the way to the quarter-finals.

There is another colossal game involving an African side today, as Egypt — who will be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah — take on hosts Russia, in what is a must-win game for the African side if they plan to advance past the group stages.

Kick-off is scheduled at 8.00pm.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON via Getty Images

Here is a look the African record in the opening round:

Egypt lose 1-0 to Uruguay

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

A Salah-less Egypt lost their first match in dramatic fashion — after holding the two-time champions off for ages in a tentative affair, they conceded a 90th-minute header to José Giménez.

Morocco scores an unfortunate own-goal to lose to Iran

GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images

After being the dominant side in their match against the Iran, Morocco shot themselves in the foot — when substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz scored an injury-time own-goal that sank the Lions of the Atlas.

Nigeria outplayed by Croatia

PATRICK HERTZOG via Getty Images

The Super Eagles lost their opener as well — to European dark horses Croatia, when they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat. Mario Mandzukic and Luka Modric scored the two goals for the Croats.

Tunisia go down to a Harry Kane brace

PA Images via Getty Images

The Eagles of Carthage held their own against 1966 champions England, and looked destined for a draw and a point — until Harry Kane broke African hearts with a headed goal just before the match concluded.

Tunisia did manage to get Africa's first goal in the tournament, but the African teams will be heading back to the drawing boards.