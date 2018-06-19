Everyone Is Saying 'A Lot Of Things' After That Bonang Interview On Real Talk

Gallo Images via Getty Images PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA MAY 27: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) TV personality Bonang Matheba during the Miss SA 2018 beauty pageant grand finale at the Time Square Sun Arena on May 27, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. From its inception, the Miss South Africa pageant has attracted thousands of beautiful, empowered women from across the nation. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The new season of SABC3's Real Talk kicked off to much fanfare. Media personality Bonang Matheba was in the hot seat opening up to new host Azania Mosaka about her life, her career as well as, well, a lot of other things.

Soon after the show started, it made the trends columns with people's reactions coming through thick and fast.

The interview was about her childhood ambitions to become a teacher, her mentors Basetsana Khumalo and Khanyi Dlomo came through with praises for her. The beneficiaries to her bursary fund were also brought into the show.



But it was the questions pertaining to her personal life that many were looking forward to.

On DJ Zinhle:

On the backdrop of her relationship with rapper AKA, Azania asked Bonang if she ever thinks about DJ Zinhle, who was dating the rapper at time of their alleged affair, Bonang said yes but also adding she things about a lot of other things.

"I think about a lot of people all the time. I think about a lot of things people say all the time and I think about what choices people make all the time," she said.

Asked what she thinks about her own choices relating to that relationship, Bonang insisted she thinks a lot of things.

When pressured to give a clearer response, the reality TV star said although she's taken responsibility and has moved on, she would not speak about her personal life publicly.

#RealTalkon3

Azania: Do you ever think about Zintle

Bonang :Yes , I think about a lot of things

Azania : What comes to mind when you think about her?

Bonang :A lot of things

Azania : she's comin to the show tomorrow , what do you think ?

Bonang : A lot of things 😂😂😂😂🤭 — The Alchemist (@Norxee) June 18, 2018

Many lauded her for opening up and handling the interview like a pro while others felt it lacked personality and may have been too rehearsed.

But in true Mzansi fashion, people have now adopted the phrase and coined it to suit their day to day life situation. And it's hilarious.

Phathu what do you regret? Me: A lot of things 🤣🤣😂😂😂 — PhathuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) June 18, 2018

My answer to everything moving forward thanks to @bonang_m : a lot of things!❤️



"How are you feeling?"

Me: a lot of things



"Do you still love him?"

Me: a lot of things



"Would you still date him?"

Me: a lot of things — Bongekile Z. Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) June 18, 2018

My new response to everything is: "A lot of things."😌 #RealTalkOn3 pic.twitter.com/L4pC8eUNg9 — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) June 18, 2018

Why are you single?



Me: A lot of things — Chuenzaa ✨✨ (@SimplyChuene) June 18, 2018

A LOT OF THINGS (Matheba, 2018) — 🍋 (@HoneyAndAuric) June 18, 2018